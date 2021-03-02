NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 18  |  March 2, 2021

JoAnne Artman presents Seeing America 030221

JoAnne Artman presents Seeing America, featuring I See Heroes Everywhere

Emphasizing narration and the tales that emerge through gesture and contour, America Martin’s compositions always conjure a captivating story. JoAnne Artman Gallery is proud to present Seeing America, an exhibition that investigates humanity, legacy, and change. 

JoAnn America Martin horses

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

“Horses in Dusk Colors on the Hill,” Oil + Acrylic on Canvas, 65 x 35 inches

Offering a private glimpse into America Martin’s world of beauty and perennial optimism, the show is titled after both observing her as an artist, and temporarily seeing the world through her unique perspective. Featuring her ongoing series I See Heroes Everywhere, the works explore portraiture and the enduring narratives of influential leaders. Prioritizing the figure as a central focal point throughout her career, Martin’s imagery is allegorical, familiar, and above all, hopeful. 

JoAnn America Martin Gauguin

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

“Homage to Gauguin Women,” Oil + Acrylic on Canvas, 60 x 75 inches

Inspired by the landscape of the human form, Martin’s style is distinguished by a command of line and contour, making playful reference to both classic and indigenous art forms. Her work frequently features the human body shown in relationship to nature, with animals and plants used analogously to traits of personality. 

Choreographed in relentless flux, her technique of freehandedly capturing her subjects yields unapologetic marks and a spirited palette that hums with the vitality and vigor of the world she creates. Traveling between disciplines of painting, drawing, and sculpture, Martin is insouciant in the conquest of new terrain, yet her distinct portrayal of form is notable across all mediums. 

JoAnn America Martin moon

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

“Watching the New Moon” Oil + Acrylic on Canvas, 36.25 x 86.5 inches

Martin also examines the impact of activism and heroism in her featured I See Heroes Everywhere series. In a bold statement that champions everyday kindnesses and small, sustained steps toward change, the series includes legends of the past and present, as well as unsung figures. Rendered in streamlined ink drawings, each portrait is emblematic of both passion and action. Pairing a quote with each likeness, Martin implores visitors to consider the core values of leadership embodied in the series – justice, integrity, empathy, and a call to action. 

America Martin’s work will inspire, provoke, engage, and mesmerize. With visual perceptions always changing, peek behind the stories told and you’re sure to find the right artistic expression.

For more information, visit www.joanneartmangallery.com. Contact JoAnne Artman at (949) 510-5481 or at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

JoAnne Artman Gallery is located at 346 N Coast Hwy.

 

