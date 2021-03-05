NewLeftHeader

few clouds

68.2°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 19  |  March 5, 2021

City Council dedicates press chair to beloved 030521

City Council dedicates press chair to beloved Laguna Beach legend Barbara Diamond, donations to cover costs are being accepted

At the February 23 City Council meeting, Mayor Bob Whalen presented a proclamation in recognition of Barbara F. Diamond, acknowledging her as a highly respected and talented Laguna Beach resident and journalist. 

Diamond, 88, an iconic Stu News reporter, died February 10. In her memory, the city honored her work and life with both the proclamation and the dedication of a press chair in Council chambers.

A portion of the proclamation:

WHEREAS, in her memory, Barbara Diamond shall have a press chair dedicated in her memory in City Council Chambers, near her seat next to the Deputy City Clerk where she sat at numerous City Council meetings.

City Council Barbara

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Barbara at her table at the City Council meetings

Diamond spent many years at the Council chambers desk reporting on the City Council meetings and all things Laguna, large and small. No one knew the intricacies of the city like she did.

“Barbara was a Laguna treasure and a wonderful lady,” says former Mayor Kelly Boyd, “No one in my opinion will ever take her place. A chair is only a small contribution but an important one.” 

Mayor Pro Tem Sue Kempf says, “To honor Barbara (BFD), we are having a special chair made with a plaque on the back that says: Barbara Diamond Permanent Press Chair. We have to cover the costs with donations. If you would like to contribute, please send a check to the LB Community Foundation, 580 Broadway, Suite 204, Laguna Beach, CA 92651. Very important: in the note section of your check, please write: Barbara Diamond. The total cost of the chair and plaque is $2,100.”

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.