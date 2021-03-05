NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 19  |  March 5, 2021

Great Horned Owl

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Scott Smith

Great Horned Owl photo captured by Scott Smith outside his house in North Laguna Beach on March 1, 2021. Scott says, “I had been hearing a LOT of ‘hooting’ all night for two nights and heard about three of these guys during a night dog walk in my neighborhood. I decided to grab my Canon 5Dm4 and a Sigma 150-600 lens along with my Maglite Flashlight as he was pretty high up in a tall tree and across the street. My wife (and in this case, ‘lighting assistant’) and I researched the hoot and behavior they were all exhibiting and figured out what we were hearing was a mating call!”

 

