 Volume 13, Issue 19  |  March 5, 2021

LBUSD aiming for March 17 reopening 030521

LBUSD aiming for March 17 reopening of secondary schools

As Orange County approaches the less restrictive COVID-19 red tier, Laguna Beach Unified School District officials are preparing for a projected March 17 reopening of secondary schools for in-person instruction. Superintendent Jason Viloria said in an email on Wednesday (March 3) that he is working with state and county public health agencies on getting firm details regarding the potential to maintain the LBUSD timeline.

In a letter to the LBUSD community shared Thursday (March 4) on the district’s website, Viloria provided an update regarding the projected timeline to reopen secondary in-person hybrid instruction.

“My team and I have been fiercely advocating for clear answers from state and local health officials…on our plans for reopening secondary schools,” Viloria wrote. “We share student, parent, and staff frustrations around the seemingly endless set-backs from our shared goal of getting all students who wish to return to in-person instruction back on school campuses as soon as possible and in a safe manner.”

California Department of Public Health assess indicators weekly on Mondays and release updated tier assignments on Tuesdays.

On Tuesday (March 2), Orange County officials reported: Adjusted daily case rate per 100,000 at 7.6; test positivity rate of 3.9%; and health equity quartile positivity rate of 5%.

Although the daily case rate indicator remains in the most restrictive purple tier, there is an accelerated path to lowering the county risk level status that LBUSD officials project will keep them on track for a March 17 secondary reopening. If both positivity and health equity percentages (currently in the orange tier) stay two tiers below the current assignment (or improve) for two consecutive weeks, LBUSD officials believe the state will officially designate the county in the red tier.

“The likelihood is high that Orange County will meet the red-tier criterion for case rate next Tuesday, because the rate is based on a seven-day lag, seven-day average and our case rates have been well below that threshold throughout the past week,” Viloria wrote. “Assuming the COVID-19 metrics maintain or continue to improve, we anticipate that Orange County will officially be designated into Tier 2/Red on Tuesday, March 16.”

If that projection is correct, both Thurston Middle School and Laguna Beach High School could reopen to in-person hybrid instruction on March 17.

CDPH previously required schools wait five days once a county entered the red tier before reopening, but that requirement is no longer in effect and schools are permitted to reopen the day after entering the red tier.

The District also has a playbook on the website with detailed information about reopening schools including student schedules, guidelines, and procedures

In the letter, Viloria thanked the community members for their patience and support during this transition.

“Our message today is one of hope and optimism,” he wrote. “We are excited to see their students in person again.”

 

