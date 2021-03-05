NewLeftHeader

few clouds

68.2°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 19  |  March 5, 2021

Guest Column Why I refuse to worry 030521

Guest Column

Why I refuse to worry (and how to be more useful to your friends) 

By Dr. Vidya Reddy

Some very precious people in my life are in extreme pain right now. Three friends are sorting through the natural disaster that breaking up brings on. I cry with them on Zoom and FaceTime. I write letters I know they’re too weary to respond to. I think about them throughout every day. I ache, actively. I’m concerned.

But I do not worry for them. Can’t do it. Won’t do it. Refuse to. Not because I trust in a benevolent universe to carry them (which I do) and not because I’m disassociated (I’m anything but). I don’t let myself worry for them because I think it’s not only futile, but it’s obstructive. Worry only gets in the way of good intentions, energy, solutions. It’s toxic.

Guest Column Why I doctor

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Johnny Antezana

Dr. Vidya Reddy

As a thought exercise, I’ve learned a lot of things over the past few months and feel compelled to share them with you in the spirit of robust helpfulness. If you would like more information, techniques, and meditation based on Life Lessons, please refer to my blog: https://naturally-happy.com/blog/.

Worry vs concern

Energetically, there is a critical difference.

Worry: to torment oneself with or suffer from disturbing thoughts; fret.

Concern: to relate to; be connected with; be of interest or importance to; affect.

Worry obstructs possibility. Concern is pro-active. 

Worry weighs things down. Concern can rise to the occasion. 

Worry is wistful. Concern is penetrating. 

Worry tangles. Concern peels back the layers. 

Worry gossips. Concern enrolls.

Worry is the conjoined twin of anxiety. Of course concern can be riddled with anxiety, but it’s strong enough to tune anxiety into a constructive force (coming up next Friday, so stay tuned).

How to transform your worry for others into positivity so you can truly be of service

Stand outside of the story 

Every fearful expectation has a big “story” behind it. The trauma, the drama, the pain, the plot. Worry feeds on the gruesome details. It replays the potential saga in your head. It validates all the reasons things could go wrong by dredging up the past again and again.

Worry is cleverly building a case as to why you should worry.

Don’t let yourself be pulled onto the “set” of the unfolding drama. Stay behind the camera and go where you’re needed to shed light on things. 

Witnessing is an act of compassion. Whether it’s with force or a light touch, you get to call the shots on how you will show up in any difficult situation.

Keep a soft gaze

No one needs your judgment about why they got themselves into something, or all of the things that could go wrong. Gently observe what’s going on, and stick to the facts. This is really tricky because facts can be relative. Medical test results are facts. So is someone’s immense inner strength. Choose the facts that keep you moving in a better direction. Friends in pain need love and optimism – critiques and prognostications are big fat downers.

Let your heart be broken

Life will devastate you if you get close enough to it. Get closer. In the cosmic fabric, your pain is mine as yours is mine…When we can share this unified space we know how to be of better service to one another – because we can better empathize.

Guest Column Why I wall

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Kavita Reddy

Replace worry with wishes

Put a stake of devotion in the ground

How far will you let your concern take you for a friend? (Limits are okay by the way – enlightened concern isn’t about martyrdom.) Are you willing to catch the next plane, withdraw your savings, find a lawyer, change bandages, mix herbs, listen tirelessly?

Your devotion may shrink or expand as the situation unravels. But if you can declare how you intend to be truly helpful, then worry takes a backseat.

Send wishes

This is the single most effectual way to defuse worry and move into positivity. Worry will crop up. Don’t let it stagnate. 

Cleanse your worry with very precise wishes

I’m worried that he’ll stay lonely. I wish him sweet love. 

I’m worried the meds won’t work. I wish her quantum healing. 

I’m worried she’ll do something drastic. I wish her equilibrium. 

I’m worried he’ll sink into depression. I wish him lightness. 

I’m worried this will takes years. I wish for swift grace.

While you’re at it, you could do one gorgeous global wish: I wish for the end of suffering and happiness of all beings. That about covers it.

Send wishes. And more wishes. The wishes will nest in your psyche and begin to inform your concern, your words, your actions. 

When you’re not preoccupied with worrying, you’re free to serve, in so many ways. 

In Peace, Love and Gratitude. 

‘Til next time.

Dr. Vidya Reddy, ND, AMS, DAC, CLC

www.Naturally-Happy.com

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.