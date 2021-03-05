NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 19  |  March 5, 2021

Douglas Elliman honors LB’s Brad Feldman Group 030521

Douglas Elliman honors LB’s Brad Feldman Group among top-performing teams and agents of 2020

On March 4, Douglas Elliman, one of the largest independent residential real estate brokerages in the United States, announced the winners of the 2021 Ellie Awards, which honor the firm’s top performing agents throughout the nation for 2020. 

The Brad Feldman Group was ranked among the firm’s Top Team by Gross Commission Income (GCI). Feldman is the Executive Manager of Sales for Douglas Elliman’s state-of-the-art office located at 344 Third Street in Laguna Beach.

Douglas Elliman team

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Laguna Beach’s Brad Feldman Group 

Deemed as a “socially smart office,” the expansive first-floor location houses the firm’s roster of top-producing Southern California agents including members of The Altman Brothers and The Eklund | Gomes teams, stars of Bravo’s Million Dollar Listing franchise, who have both expanded their California presence to Orange County. 

“It is an honor and a privilege to manage the Laguna Beach office as well as lead a team of top industry brokers including my business partners Jacqueline Pearce and Trent Mason,” said Feldman. “We always strive to achieve higher standards to deliver better results for our customers. Despite it being the most unusual and challenging year of our time, I am truly grateful for everything we were able to accomplish in 2020.”

The Western Region witnessed its best year ever with a 25 percent YOY increase in sales volume from $4.3 billion in 2019 to $5.4 billion in 2020, with California touting more than $4.5 billion amounting to a 15.2 percent YOY increase.

Nationwide sales for Douglas Elliman in 2020 totaled $29.6 billion as the company continued its growth into new markets. The firm was responsible for 46,303 sales and rental transactions. 

For more information on Douglas Elliman, visit www.elliman.com.

 

