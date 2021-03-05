San Shi Go bows out, White House begins renovations and more
By Diane Armitage
Folks, there’s so much going on in this town in the restaurant world that I’m doing a quick roundup on latest news here.
Red Tier status (indoor dining) may happen in a week
Orange County was hoping to move from Purple Tier status to Red Tier this week, but officials have taken a “wait-and-see” attitude. They’ve moved the hoped-for date to the week of March 15th.
“Being able to operate from ‘Red Tier’ may not sound like much, but it allows us to open to 25 percent indoors,” said Chef Rainer Schwarz of Driftwood Kitchen and The Deck.
“At this point, we’re all happy to take whatever tables we can get,” he said.
Stay tuned for these announcements in my Best of Laguna Beach social media channels.
Former White House begins major renovations
After our beloved White House (Laguna Beach) restaurant shuttered its doors in the fall of 2019, we all fell to wondering who would be next to move into the central downtown space. At one point Chef Reiner Schwarz (The Deck, Driftwood Kitchen, Hendrix) and his team looked seriously at the possibility but stepped back at the estimated $2 million-plus renovation required.
When COVID struck, it seemed that all hope for a new restaurant tenant had dried up. So, building owner Jules Marine stepped in to renovate with an approved plan to update the entire restaurant to “an interior shell that is much more appealing to a potential restaurateur or chef interested in being in the heart of Laguna Beach,” said Morris Skenderian, the architect on the project.
Marine’s company, Moxey, Inc., recently applied to transfer the ABC liquor permit from the previous tenants, the poster’s posting of which got this town a-twitch with speculation.
“No, we don’t have a tenant, but we will have a much more inviting space for that right tenant. This is just going to be a shell, but it will be primed and ready for a new restaurateur to land,” he explained.
Click on photo for a larger image
Photo by Diane Armitage
The former White House space is being renovated in hopes of wooing a new restaurateur
Skenderian and his team pulled exploratory permits with the City four months ago to get a better idea of what they were dealing with. As expected, they found plenty of aged and non-code framing as well as evidence of significant roof leaks. As they’ve moved forward on the interior demolition, they’ve removed all the kitchen equipment, and have demolished the cooking line, bathrooms, dance floor, and bar area (minus the famous bar, which will remain). Skenderian noted that there was a false ceiling in the bar area that is also being opened up to the trusses above.
The entire exterior facade remains in place, of course, because the building is E-rated with the Heritage Committee.
The storefront, itself (the patio), is not historically protected as it is not original to the building.
“If you look at the historical photos, the storefront used to be right out to the sidewalk,” explained Skenderian.
“About 50 years ago, someone took it out and moved it back about seven feet. We’re asking to move into the restaurant space with another four feet or so taken from the interior of the restaurant to create a slightly larger patio,” he said.
Noting that the patio is on two separate levels, Skenderian says they will also smooth the patio to one level to rectify the “tripping issues people had” with the former uneven flooring.
“The entire facade will stay the same – same wood peaks, same wood shingles, same brickwork all around – it’s all part of the historical building. We’re not increasing the footprint at all,” he said.
In the end, the restaurant space still stretches to nearly 4,000 square feet, a sizable opportunity for the next enterprising restaurant owner.
“We’re laying out the kitchen space, re-creating the bathrooms, putting in a new grease trap, and doing all new electrical panels, gas, and sewer lines to the street. And, we’ll have already done the legwork with the Heritage Committee and Design Review, so the new tenant is going to be in great shape.
“In the end, the bar and dining room areas will still be similar to what was in place before, but it will be the newest restaurant space in Laguna Beach,” said Skenderian.
San Shi Go calls it a day
As much as we hoped that our restaurants and bars would be able to keep their heads above water, some have grown weary of treading water.
After 32 years as one of Laguna’s most loved sushi restaurants, San Shi Go was still operating on Saturday evening, Feb 27th. On Sunday morning, they noted on their website that they were permanently closed. By Tuesday, they had moved out completely, even disconnecting their phone.
Click on photo for a larger image
Photo by Diane Armitage
After 32 years, San Shi Go has closed
San Shi Go struggled through the pandemic year with both operational issues and pre-ordained building renovations that disallowed San Shi Go’s use of their patio for several months.
Just about every resident I’ve talked to has shared a favorite memory of San Shi Go. Back in the day, my BFF, Lisa, and I would meet for lunch to share a lemon salmon roll, and my friends, Terri and Greg, introduced me to truly memorable sake tasting events there. Fortunately, their great sushi and sake is still in play a bit north of here – the same family owns San Shi Go in Newport Beach near the Balboa Fun Zone.
Rumors are already flying on possible resurrection of the restaurant or the entry of new tenants. Stay tuned in my social media platforms (see tagline at end).
Main Street Cabaret throws out an anchor
Last week, cries of alarm sounded in the streets (and in my text messages) when the Main Street Cabaret’s rainbow flag disappeared from the front window. Had the last bastion in Laguna’s gay bars surrendered?
Probably not. After all, Main Street has been a global icon for more than 62 years. This is one significant dame.
Click on photo for a larger image
Photo by Diane Armitage
Will she or won’t she remain a gay bar? Main Street Cabaret’s future is in question.
Co-owner Wendy Nelson has confirmed that the bar is changing its name to “Anchor Line” and that the interior is receiving a needed “facelift.”
COVID has not been kind to our bars, particularly in situations as Main Street whose operations are housed in the basement of a building.
To add further insult to injury, the bar (and its attached building) narrowly escaped being burned to the ground last July when five Molotov cocktails were thrown through the front window with adjacent smaller windows around the door shattered. The miscreants, apparently, didn’t do enough research in that they chose fairly unbreakable bottles. While the fire was significant, the Cabaret escaped a much more dire consequence.
Whether the icon remains a watering hole for the gay community is yet to be seen; I’ll have more details on this next week.
OC Restaurant Week begins Sunday
Bless the OC Restaurant Week folks for staying the course with promotions throughout Orange County. While it’s certainly a different kind of Restaurant Week this year, five Laguna restaurants will be participating with specialty discounted menus throughout the week. It’s a perfect time to try something new or return to an old favorite at a great price.
Restaurant Week runs Sunday, March 7th through Saturday, March 13th.
Starfish is offering $50 and $60 family menus for both lunch and dinner, dine-in or takeout. As is usual for Starfish, their offerings are mighty and large with small plates and entrées, along with additional $10 “elevated features” and libations packaged for two. Call (949) 715-9200 to make reservations or place your takeout/delivery order.
Skyloft is offering $20 prix fixe lunch menus and $40 prix fixe dinner menus for dine-in or takeout. While the lunch menu offers starters coupled with sandwiches (fabulous Bacon Burger included), the dinner menu provides appetizer and dessert choices with entrée selections of Grilled Swordfish New York Steak (with whiskey caramel sauce and blue cheese crumbles, oh my), and classic Jambalaya. Call (949) 715-1550 to make reservations or place your take-out/delivery order.
Sapphire.Cellar.Craft.Cook is offering a $50 prix fixe menu with starters and dessert framing entrée selections of lamb shank, ribeye steak, or wild caught Alaskan Halibut. Add select glasses of wine for $8.75 or their featured cocktail, the Marky Mark, for $12.50. Call (949) 715-9888 for reservations or takeout orders.
Click on photo for a larger image
Courtesy of Sapphire.Cellar.Craft.Cook
The Sapphire Ribeye is just one of many beautifully priced options for OC Restaurant Week this week
O Fine Japanese Cuisine has come up with an inventive OTG Omakase “Date Night” takeout menu (only) for two people. $160 gets you 9 pieces of sashimi, 7 pieces of sushi, Miso Seabass, appetizers, and rolls. All alcohol is 30 percent off with purchase of the Omakase. Please allow a 24-hour notice when you call (949) 715-5551.
And, bless her, when Chef Lindsay Smith recovers from ceiling woes that interloped upon her Nirvana Grille dining room this week, she will be offering a generous $40 prix fixe dinner menu for OC Restaurant Week. Available for dine-in or takeout, the menu provides multiple appetizer and dessert options with entrée choices of Potato Gnocchi, Steelhead Salmon, Roasted Chicken Breast, and Beef Stroganoff. Call (949) 497-0027 for reservations and takeout orders.
And as a Last P.S.
The eclectic and innovative AHBA in SoLag is back. After closing for several weeks, Owner Nick Bennett re-opened the doors on March 3rd (Wednesday).
Praise all things that are glorious in our lives and please head there for their fabulous, one-of-a-kind burger and weekend brunch.
The best-selling author and blogger on The Best of Laguna Beach™, Diane Armitage is on an endless quest for the most imaginative adventures in Laguna’s restaurants, events, and lifestyle. Check out chef interviews, retail and restaurant news, and favorite events at https://thebestoflagunabeach.com/ and follow on Instagram @BestofLagunaBeach (look for Diane’s smiling face).