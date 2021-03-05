NewLeftHeader

°F

 Volume 13, Issue 19  |  March 5, 2021

COVID-19: 110 new cases and 53 new deaths reported 030721

COVID-19: 110 new cases and 53 new deaths reported in OC

Sadly, OC Health Care Agency reports that 4,226 people have died due to COVID-19 in Orange County, including 53 new deaths reported today (March 7). There have been five deaths of Laguna Beach residents to date.

The county reported 110 new cases of COVID-19 in OC today. There have been 247,751 cumulative cases to date.

The percentage of adult ICU beds currently available in OC is 34 percent. 68 percent of ventilators are currently available countywide.

The county reports that 296 individuals are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 (-25 since yesterday’s report – includes ICU); 89 are in ICU (+2 since yesterday’s report).

The county reports that there have been 803 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Laguna Beach to date, including nine new cases reported since last Sunday’s report.

The county estimates 236,312 “recovered cases” according to its data criteria.

For questions about the data presented by the county, call (714) 834-2000 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

To view the data dashboard, click here.

COVID-19 numbers are updated daily by Stu News Laguna and reported on our social media pages @StuNewsLaguna.

COVID 19 County 3 7 21 1

COVID 19 County 3 7 21 2

COVID 19 County 3 7 21 3

Click on photos for larger images

Courtesy of OC Health Care Agency

Orange County COVID-19 case data posted on March 7, as reported by the county; click here to visit page that is updated daily

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.