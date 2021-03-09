NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 20  |  March 9, 2021

“Art in Public Places” series begins 030921

“Art in Public Places” series begins with Green Man with Red Birds by Julia Klemek

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Beginning with this story – and continuing every week – we will feature a piece of Art in Public Places. Since there are over 100 pieces of public art scattered throughout Laguna, this will take a while. 

The art you see around Laguna Beach is the result of two City programs: “Public Art and Murals” and “Art in Public Places.” The goals of the Public Art and Murals and Art in Public Places (adopted in 1986) initiatives are to create diverse art installations of the highest quality that will, over decades, reflect the City itself and its citizens, and improve the quality of life; to be a source of pride to all Laguna Beach residents.

As stated on the City website, “Art adds dimension, depth, and character to our community. It adds to the beauty and quality of life, inspires young minds, and reinforces a Laguna Beach’s local identity in which citizens take pride. Public art creatively manipulates built environments with a unique contribution to our City.”

To access a video of some of the “Art in Public Places” artists explaining their processes, click here.

Art in birds closeup

Click on photo for a larger image

“Green Man with Red Birds” by Julia Klemek

Made in a diverse array of media, each work complements its specific location. Many of the works have been inspired by the natural beauty of our  coastline and marine wildlife, while others have embraced the rich cultural heritage of the city.

The “Art in Public Places” feature begins with the art works in the Gold District.

Created in 2006, Green Man with Red Birds by artist Julia Klemek is nestled among the trees at Village Green Park, at Catalina Street and Monterey Street. It was funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach.

Born in Washington, D.C., ceramic sculptor Klemek moved to Southern California in 1975. Her work interprets natural forms with imagination. She described the seven-foot-tall ceramic piece as, “part tree, part man with a heart of birds.”

Cultural Arts Manager Sian Poeschl says, “Julia passed away in 2013, but she leaves a legacy of her imagination in Laguna Beach. Her first public art piece A Rocky Ledge is in Heisler Park and Eucalyptus Bench on North Coast Highway is on Gallery Row.

“Julia used the symbolism of ‘Green Man,’ a symbol of the cycle of life, a symbol who heralds the Spring. This symbolism represents the children who play in the park, and in some ways a protector.”

Art in distance

Click on photo for a larger image

Klemek’s work interprets natural forms with imagination 

“Julia used a no shrink clay invented in part by another former Laguna Beach famous artist Jerry Rothman,” Poeschl explains. “This clay allowed artists to work beyond functional pieces to sculptural installations.” 

The City maintains the public art collection and when the artist is no longer able to maintain the work, hires artists and specialists in the field. This piece is lovingly restored by Laguna Beach ceramic artist Jesse Bartels, an exhibitor at the Sawdust Art Festival.

The goal of the City of Laguna Beach Art in Public Places program is to provide permanent, outdoor artworks that are easily accessible to the general public throughout the city. The Art in Public Places program is designed to offer a wide range of artistic styles, themes, and media. Art in Public Places is a collaboration between the developer, artists, and the City. All artworks are privately owned and are designed to enhance property values, encourage pride in ownership, and add value to the community further enhancing Laguna Beach as a leading arts colony.

How to Apply:

The Art in Public Places Program is a requirement of the Municipal Code. To apply, complete Art in Public Places application (click here) and submit it to Community Development, 505 Forest Avenue. Then complete application (B) and submit it to Community Services, 515 Forest Ave.

 

