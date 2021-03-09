NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 20  |  March 9, 2021

Laguna Greenbelt to host Annual Meeting 030921

Laguna Greenbelt to host Annual Meeting virtually on Thursday

Laguna Greenbelt, Inc. will host its Annual Meeting virtually on Thursday, March 11 at 7 p.m. This meeting is free and open to the public, but attendees must register in advance. Visit www.wildlifecorridor.org to register and connect to the meeting via Zoom video.

The meeting will feature the premiere presentation of a virtual tour of the Irvine-Laguna Wildlife Corridor, a word from this year’s high school media intern, as well as an update of other Greenbelt issues. 

The virtual tour of the six-mile-long Corridor will explore some of the challenges facing the completion and full function of the habitat linkage, and will include photos and video of some areas needing remediations. In 2020, the organization launched a panel of Science Advisors to contribute science-based evaluations and solutions to these challenging areas. The Corridor connects 22,000 acres of coastal wilderness parks to the Santa Ana Mountains in central Orange County. The connection passes through some of the most urban parts of Irvine, and is essential to maintaining the ecological integrity of beloved wilderness parks along the Orange County Coast – parks which represent one of the largest contiguous designated coastal wilderness areas in the State of California. 

The meeting will also expand on the plans the organization has for the upcoming year, and report on progress in the Great Park portion of the Corridor by FivePoint, who has been a partner with Laguna Greenbelt, Inc. and the City of Irvine in installing a 2.5-mile-long portion of the Corridor that will be attractive to wildlife and carry them through the central portion of the Corridor towards the wilderness area found on the opposite end of the corridor. Through partnerships such as these, important projects such as the Irvine-Laguna Wildlife Corridor come to fruition. 

Space is limited. Laguna Greenbelt, Inc. looks forward to the attendance of interested community members.

 

