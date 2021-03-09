NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 20  |  March 9, 2021

Killing crows 030921

Killing crows

By DIANNE RUSSELL

On Saturday afternoon, someone shot three crows in our North Laguna front yard with a BB gun. For an hour or so, I’d noticed there were a lot of them flying around and squawking, but we have two huge trees and they frequently sit in them, so nothing seemed amiss. 

Then our handyman who was working around the yard said there’s a crow with a broken wing (obviously it had been hit) hopping around and as we searched for it, we spotted a dead one a few feet away. Just as we went over to look at it, we heard a BB gun shot and another one fell dead right at our feet. The shooter was picking them off from the tree above our heads – a small branch fell with the third bird. 

Killing crows on ground

Photo by Dianne Russell

Crows shot by BB gun

We couldn’t determine where the shots were coming from – we went next door and heard another shot – as did one of the neighbors in the building who had come out to see what was going on. The shots weren’t coming from her apartments because we know the tenants, and they are all animal lovers.

I called the police department and they sent out Animal Control Officer David Pietarila. He said this was a rare occurrence in Laguna.

I can’t imagine that this was one of our neighbors. This is not what Laguna residents do. We love our wildlife. These crows have been hanging out in our trees for all of the 22 years we’ve been here, and I’m sure for as long as the tree has existed – over 90 years.

It’s a vile and disgusting act, and I certainly don’t want to believe a neighbor is responsible. 

Even after the Officer Pietralia left, as I was going to my car, I heard another shot.

If anyone has information about this incident, please email me at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

