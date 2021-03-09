NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 20  |  March 9, 2021

Susi Q presents How Does the Show Go On? 030921

Susi Q presents How Does the Show Go On? led by Playhouse artistic director Ann Wareham

Ann E Wareham, artistic director at the Laguna Playhouse for the past 11 years, started her career right out of college in the press shop at the Ahmanson Theatre, then spent nearly three decades as a producing partner with the Centre Theatre Group in Los Angeles. And wow, does she have great stories to tell about the genesis of some of the most famous plays of all time (think Angels in America, for one) and the actors who starred in them

Participants in her interactive, anecdote-rich class, entitled How Does the Show Go On: An Insider’s Guide to the Theatre, offered by The Susi Q, and beginning March 24 through April 21, will be privy to some of the funniest, strangest, and most touching revelations about actors including Elizabeth Taylor, Richard Dreyfus, and Tony Curtis, to mention just a few. 

One of Ann’s most precious memories involves watching Kirk Douglas rehearse for his one-man show, Before I Forget, based on his book, My Stroke of Luck.

“At the time, Kirk was 92 and had worked for more than a decade to bring his health and speech back to its previous form. He was incredibly agile, mentally and physically, but there were certain words from the script he’d written (which he had completely memorized) that, sitting out in the ‘house’ of the theatre, the director and I, along with Kirk’s longtime speech pathologist, couldn’t understand,” Ann says. “Every time we encountered that [issue] he would stop, work through the word, insisting he clarify it. Only then would he move on.

“He was a meticulously hard-working actor and a brave and brilliant human being. I was grateful to have been in his and his beloved wife Anne’s life. They’re pretty extraordinary people.”

Ann has anecdotes galore to share

Ann has enjoyed many other warm encounters, collaborations, and friendships along the way – with Carol Burnett on Putting It Together at the Mark Taper Forum, Donald Sutherland on the Taper production of Enigma Variations, and Richard Dreyfuss, who starred in a number of CTG productions over the years, and more.

Highlights include time spent with wonderful playwrights.

“The presence of playwright August Wilson in my life and career was immeasurable. To have had a ring-side seat to the manifestation of every one of August’s Century Cycle of plays, well, it was a privilege.

“If you’d like to hear more anecdotes, join the class!” adds Ann.

Susi Q Board president Cody Engle believes that this fascinating series will attract first-time Susi Q Without Walls Zoom participants, broadening the reach of the nonprofit within the community.

“We are so proud to present this offering,” he adds. “Anyone who has ever experienced the magic of live theater will get a very rare look at how it is created. Ann will share anecdotes from her life in the theater that reveal the road to great art, from dealing with stubborn playwrights to demanding celebrities.”

Relationship-building and connectivity is what it’s all about, Ann says, when it comes to putting on a great show. That’s how she’s been able to persuade notable stars such as Melanie Griffith and Leslie Caron to perform at the Playhouse in recent years – as well as the wonderful Rita Rudner.

“They love Laguna. Melanie Griffith called it ‘a jewel of a city.’ People here may recognize the stars but they don’t hound them. It’s a great place for actors to try out roles somewhat under the radar – they see us as a lovely, safe, supportive community, and we at the Playhouse take pride in supporting and nurturing our artists,” she says. “And we are, indeed, a community that values its artists.”

Learn how a play goes from page to stage

The Susi Q class won’t only focus on dishing about celebrities – though Ann will share plenty about directors, actors, and other key players she’s worked with over the years! The course will explore what it’s like to work behind the scenes: how a show gets chosen. The casting process. How a creative team is assembled, and so much more. There’ll be plenty of time for questions and conversation.

“I don’t think that people who love theatre, support it, purchase tickets, mingle in the lobby, and ultimately watch a show know quite what the journey is for a production, from the page to the stage,” Ann says. “There is so much involved, it takes a hard-working team, to get us from the moment we choose a play to opening night and beyond. It’ll be fun to walk through that journey with those who join the class. One of the things I love most about working in the theatre is its collaborative nature. It’s incredibly fulfilling.” 

Ann is thrilled to be working with Susi Q on this project.

“I believe our local nonprofits are profoundly important to this community and I welcome the opportunity to collaborate with one that serves so many, as Susi Q does,” she says. 

“It’s great that Susi Q taken a bit of a leap to expand its programming beyond the usual fun fare. They are constantly adding so many great classes and activities. I’m all about community, connectivity, and collaboration, and that’s what this partnership represents.”

Susi Q expands its offerings

Nadia Babayi, executive director of Laguna Beach Seniors at The Susi Q, is delighted about the partnership with the Laguna Playhouse. 

“This is another offering that will appeal to a broad range of ages within our 55-plus community here in Laguna and beyond,” she says. “We’re also excited about our new midday Spanish for Beginners classes as well as our ‘Great Grapes’ wine-tasting series. The Susi Q loves to partner with other Laguna Beach nonprofits in ways that benefit the entire community.”

How Does the Show Go On: An Insider’s Guide to the Theatre will take place on Wednesday afternoons from 4-5:30 p.m., beginning on March 24 and ending on April 21, via Zoom. To sign up, visit www.thesusiq.org and click on Zoom classes.

 

