NewLeftHeader

few clouds

60.1°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 20  |  March 9, 2021

Good news at PMMC: Achilles the sea lion 030921

Good news at PMMC: Achilles the sea lion visited by his rescuer during a special tour 

By DIANNE RUSSELL

After the past year, we could all use a story – or two – with a happy ending. 

No need to look any further for glad tidings than Pacific Mammal Marine Center (PMMC) – they have exciting news to share. 

Yesterday the visitors yard reopened with reservations-only admittance, and on a private tour last Saturday, patient Achilles, an eight-month-old sea lion pup, got a visit from his savior. 

Luckily for Achilles, dog-trainer Melinda Herrick, owner of Canine Success, spends a lot of time at Dana Point Harbor working with her clients one-on-one. A former flight attendant, she’s been training dogs for 33 years – and it appears the transition wasn’t a difficult one. “Four-legged beasts are much nicer than two-legged beasts,” she said.

On Thursday, Feb 4, while on the job, she spotted a sea lion in distress. 

Good news jetty

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Melinda Herrick

Achilles in distress on the jetty at Dana Point Harbor 

“I was down at the harbor all day. I saw the little guy on the jetty and thought he was waiting for his mom to fish for food. He was frozen on that rock for many hours,” Melinda said. “I first saw him at 7 a.m. I came back at 8:30 a.m.,10:30 a.m., and 11 a.m. So I called PMMC, and they came to the rescue.” 

Malnourished and dehydrated, Achilles weighed only 45 pounds when he was brought into the facility. 

“This is a special tour for Melinda,” Krysta Higuchi, PMMC events and PR manager, explained. “She stayed with him until the PMMC team arrived. After a month’s stay, Achilles now weighs 56 pounds, but he needs to gain another 15-20 pounds before he’s released. He’s very feisty and likes to be by himself.”

For play time, the patients rotate to the outside pools and Achilles, evidently by choice, was alone in one of enclosures, frolicking in the water.

Good news Achilles

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Achilles at PMMC – on the mend

Krysta, a local resident, who is also on the development team, does animal care when needed. She started as a volunteer in 2009, went to part time in 2015 and then full time in 2017. No one knows the backstories and personalities of the current patients better than she does.

“We have 32 patients now, all California sea lions,” says Krysta. “They are at different stages of recovery, some have been here a month, like Achilles, others have been here four months. The rescues were up slightly in January and mellowed out in February. As we enter elephant seal season in the next month, the 30 patients will go up to 50 or 60.”

How did the special tour come about?

Melinda trains Jeff and Carla Meberg’s dog at Dana Point Harbor. Unaware of Jeff’s connection to PMMC – he is the Chairman of the Board – during a recent session, Melinda told him about Achilles’ rescue. Jeff then made special arrangements for her to visit.

Good news Melinda

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Melinda (on right) visits Achilles with Krysta Higuchi 

On Saturday, March 6, Melinda visited Achilles and was delighted to see him doing so well, “He looks so much better. It made me so happy to know he’s okay.”

Along on the tour with Jeff and Melinda was Carolyn Berndt, who has been a PMMC board member for 9 years and a volunteer for many years. Her daughter Malena started volunteering when she was 13 years old and has been there for 10 years. 

Over the past year, the volunteer situation was tenuous. “Last spring,” Krysta said, “we suffered due to the distancing issue, we had to keep volunteers to a bare minimum.”

During a tour of the back area, where the food is prepared, the sea lions are segregated by the length of time they’ve been at PMMC. Visitors met Pretzel, who came in with a perforated eye and had to have it removed. “He’s very adaptable and will be released,” said Krysta.

Good news Egret

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

During feeding time, Egret wants in on 

Sadly, an emaciated eight-month-old Guadalupe fur seal – a threatened species – rescued from Surfside Beach in March didn’t survive. 

The feedings are a complicated and time-consuming process, as the various sea lions are culled out of their areas and directed into the feeding pools. The patients are fed 10 percent of their body weight – three times a day for longer term residents and four times a day for more recent rescues. 

On Saturday, Malena instructed volunteers on the process – how to put up and shift the barriers to direct the sea lions. It didn’t look easy. 

To add to the high spirits of the day, one of the three resident egrets dropped down from overhead to salvage some remnants of the fish in one of the pools, but the sea lions were not receptive and kept it at bay. 

Good news gift shop

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Gift shop open for business

PMMC reopens

PMMC closed in March of 2020, reopened briefly, and then closed again. 

Along with the visitors yard, the gift shop also reopened, which before the pandemic hit, was a valued source of revenue and took the biggest hit. 

Currently, access to the yard is by reservation only. “Visitors will be limited to two groups every 30 minutes with a docent for each group,” Krysta notes.

PMMC will also begin some virtual and on-site educational programs. These hybrid programs will be instituted as the facility slowly recovers from the closure. 

Happy news all around for Achilles, PMMC, and its visitors.

PMMC rescues, rehabilitates, and releases marine mammals and inspires ocean stewardship through research, education, and collaboration.

To report a stranded animal, call (949) 494-3050.

To make a reservation or for more information on programs or ways to donate, go to www.pacificmmc.org or call (949) 494-3050.

PMMC is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Rd.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.