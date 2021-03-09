NewLeftHeader

 March 9, 2021

Chapman’s Female Gaze Film Festival 030921

Chapman’s Female Gaze Film Festival, co-founded by Laguna resident, will occur virtually on Thursday

The second edition of Chapman University’s The Female Gaze Film Festival, a festival dedicated to honoring and sharing the female perspective, will occur virtually on Thursday, March 11 at 7 p.m. 

The Female Gaze Film Festival was established in 2019 by two Dodge College of Film and Media Arts professors, Laguna Beach resident Christine Fugate and Rachel Goldberg, with the intention of empowering female voices within the film industry. 

“This year, I worked with a group of talented MFA directing students who organized the submissions and selection process. The majority media is created by men and through the male gaze. We must recognize and celebrate media created by women with a female perspective,” says Professor Fugate.

Still from multi-award-winner “Your friend, Ranger Doug”

The event will begin with a screening of seven films, followed by a Q&A session and awards ceremony. 

The awards include Best Narrative Short, Best Animated Short, Best Documentary Short, and Best Female Gaze for outstanding female filmmaker. 

Canon and Final Draft will be providing prizes to the winners of Best Female Gaze.

“We had about 80 submissions this year, all films directed by female Dodge College undergraduates, graduates, and alumni. Everyone is so talented and has such a unique way of sharing the female experience,” says Yi Zhang, Director of the Committee for The Female Gaze Film Festival.

The Female Gaze Film Festival is part of a week-long celebration for International Women’s Week. The event is sponsored by the Advisory Group on the Status of Women, a group of Chapman students, staff, faculty, and administrators who evaluate and recommend services, policies, and programs for enhancing diversity and inclusion. 

To attend the festival, check out The Female Gaze Film Festival’s Facebook page for updates on the event. Everyone is welcome to attend. 

Recognized as one of the top ten film schools in the world and ranked #4 by The Wrap among American film schools, Dodge College offers an array of undergraduate and graduate degrees that address the rapidly changing entertainment business. 

The state-of-the-art facilities coupled with award-winning faculty inspires Dodge College’s hands-on, collaborative learning environment. To learn more go to www.chapman.edu/dodge.

 

