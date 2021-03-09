Former New Yorker floored by Laguna Beach’s philanthropy
By Michelle Highberg
Many years ago, Ronnie Ghenender, on one of his sales trips in NYC, offered a bright-eyed young assistant buyer a new role in Laguna Beach. She had never heard of the town that would capture her heart. Little did she know then, the Laguna Beach community would also inspire her to a fun second-act role in philanthropy.
Work was beyond busy at BB Dakota, and Michelle spent months working in China negotiating, checking production, approving samples, and, most importantly, learning the beauty of relationships.
At home, role models appeared, and she found teachers in every corner of the magical town. A wise gentleman with a kind heart became her mentor. Stu Saffer taught her how integrity mattered in news coverage as well as life, and that reaching people was necessary to gain support for any endeavor.
Zinc Café became her daily morning gig where a fellow transplant, Buzz Diorio, talked her into running the L.A. Marathon. Michelle watched Peter Blake with admiration as he helped many new artists gain footing in a competitive world.
Then, came the Bluebird Slide, a disaster for many families who their lost homes. Insurance offered no coverage, so, Mayor Elizabeth Pearson and the city got involved. Michelle joined in the efforts, impressed by the brilliant expertise and Southern charm of Elizabeth. Together, they worked with the Laguna Beach TV show producers on some innovative fundraising. Friends joined in and Seven Degrees rose to the occasion to help execute a stellar event. It was then that Anne Johnson, from the Laguna Relief Center, first entered Michelle’s life.
Click on photo for a larger image
Submitted photo
Mindy and her dad Medhi of Laguna Copy and Print
More angels inspired Michelle and their kindness reminded her of her warm Italian family (dad back in NYC running Big Brothers Big Sisters, and artist mom teaching and inspiring thousands of inner city-children whiling putting her own life in danger). When Michelle met grandma-in-law La Dorna Eichenberg, she witnessed her choice to support every good cause who asked. This wonderful woman stressed the importance for every individual to share his/her unique gifts.
In 2015 Michelle moved full-time into a nonprofit role, obtained her CFRE, and quite enjoyed her most recent role at Discovery Cube. When the pandemic hit, and she was first furloughed, board participation took center stage. In July, after being presented with a new opportunity to help get things rolling for Lido Paddle Project, she got to feel the unique peace and mindfulness stand up paddle provides.
To say the past year has been devastating to almost every business would be an understatement. Yet, while pounding the pavement with Evelina Pentcheva, one of Lido Paddle Project’s therapists, the atmosphere of Laguna Beach felt like thriving success.
As one might imagine, two women, walking around with a clipboard of in-kind donation forms is the last thing a business owner might like to see while figuring out how to pay exorbitant rents. Add masks to the equation, these ladies could only show their smiles through their eyes, but smile they sure did.
The first stop was the Chakra Shack, where Michelle purchased beautiful rose quartz and lava bracelets. When owner Jill Templin heard the news, she immediately offered a unique gift. Next, was Active Culture, followed by The Shop whose savvy owner immediately gifted LPP with the cutest ever LOVE hat.
Upon entering Laguna Coffee, they felt a warm vibe, heard great tunes and, Michelle got welcomed by Michael Minutoli – the greeter, who said, through his mask, “Hey, I know you.” And their giggling continued.
Click on photo for a larger image
Submitted photo
Laguna Surf and Sport
The ladies learned that Laguna Surf and Sport will soon be celebrating 40 years of serving the town with every possible surf culture need. Jason, like his beautiful wife at The Shop, happily agreed to participate for a cause involving wellness and the ocean.
Across the street was a visit to Rip Curl, followed by Twig, before hitting The Exchange, a fabulous resale nonprofit shop, which also transforms lives. Owner Don Sciortino happily confirmed to support as well.
Nearby Penguin Café smelled delicious while happy customers dined al fresco. Although restaurants were hard hit, the ladies went in to ask. As they gazed at the bright blue ocean view, a $50 gift certificate was presented by owner Sabrina McMurray with one of those eye smiles that emanates from the soul. This beautiful business has been operating almost 50 years, and the owners’ warmth makes guests feel like family.
Click on photo for a larger image
Submitted photo
Owner Sabrina McMurray of Penguin Café with Michelle (on right)
On Forest Avenue, locals enjoyed dining on the sunny promenade. Rebecca Rule Rojas, one of Laguna Beach’s loveliest, gave a warm hello from 230 Forest. Next door the kind team at Alessa expressed support before the ladies entered into what felt like the happiest store on earth – Bushard’s.
Owner Marisa Jamison’s generosity and class is amplified by her staff who radiate thoughtfulness, kindness, and authenticity. The beautiful women behind the counter were so excited about Lido Paddle Project, one practically offered her son to volunteer. In less than a half-hour, they phoned to share they had put together two baskets overflowing with treats.
Click on photo for a larger image
Submitted photo
Bushard’s Pharmacy – Marisa Jamison (on right)
A hop upstairs to Belo Blow Dry Bar yielded a beautiful donation of products and a blow-out. An art gallery came next – made much more colorful by meeting the creator Martin Roberts and learning of his craft. He joyfully donated two photographs from the Vatican which he hand-colored to add new depth.
Tanya Low, the owner of CJ Rose, welcomed the ladies with warmth and thoughtfulness. There are many special gems in her fun and stylish offerings. She gifted LPP with a spacious and stylish blue purse.
Next stop was a visit to Fawn Memories a hello to George who had already heard about the new nonprofit.
A beautiful Navajo necklace was donated by Sam Dean of Kokopelli Gallery. Both of his stores are brimming with unique gifts, authentic Native American jewelry and pottery. Other local artists have offered to help including Sue and Mark Winner, Jorli Perine, and wonderful Wyland whose foundation plans to collaborate this fall with an art therapy event for our protectors.
Click on photo for a larger image
Submitted photo
Sam Dean of Kokopelli
One of the most noteworthy gifts came from community leader Mark Christy, who stepped in to help Lido Paddle Project hold its March 27th event at The Ranch at Laguna Beach. Mark and his staff, worked with the team to find a way to achieve what seemed impossible, and, on top of that, donated golf for four to the silent auction.
After signing on to the event, Laguna Copy and Print helped to get 500 bright invitations printed in just a few hours for a lower price than inland competitors. Mindy and her generous dad Medhi are another example of a thriving family business which as been here since 1990.
Michelle and the team at Lido Paddle Project are floored by Laguna Beach’s generosity and culture of philanthropy. As we move forward more intelligently, more outdoors, and with more gratitude, it feels like the best is yet to come for this precious art colony by the sea.
For more information on LPP and its March 27 fundraiser event, visit www.lidopaddleproject.org/events/stand-up-with-us.