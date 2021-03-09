NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 20  |  March 9, 2021

LBGC welcomes "The Queen of Succulents" 030921

LBGC welcomes “The Queen of Succulents” Debra Lee Baldwin on Friday

The Laguna Beach Garden Club is excited to welcome Debra Lee Baldwin, the award-winning garden author and horticulturist credited with launching worldwide interest in succulents. Her three books on succulents are record-breaking bestsellers: Designing with Succulents, Succulent Container Gardens, and Succulents Simplified

Guests can participate with the Laguna Beach Garden Club via a special Members Only Zoom on Friday, March 12 at 10 a.m. The speaker series is available to all members of LBGC. 

Debra spreads the word about “plants that drink responsibly” via articles, photos, videos, social media, public speaking, radio, podcasts, and TV. Her YouTube channel has nearly 6,000,000 views. 

LBGC welcomes Baldwin

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Award-winning garden author Debra Lee Baldwin

Debra’s popular “Celebrate the Joy of Succulents” newsletter presents design, succulent gardening essentials, and “whatever I’m excited about and eager to share.” Debra lives in San Diego’s North County, home to more succulent specialty nurseries and wholesale growers than anywhere else in the world. 

Come discover fresh and delightful ways to use succulents in dry, coastal SoCal gardens large and small. In an all-new presentation, renowned succulent expert Debra Lee Baldwin shows residential gardens from Santa Barbara to San Diego. 

She’ll explain why some of the most popular succulents – “colorful, fleshy-leaved plants from South Africa, Madagascar, and the Canary Islands” – are better able to attain their full, beautiful potential here better than anywhere else in the U.S.

Membership information is available at www.lagunabeachgardenclub.org. Join the Laguna Beach Garden Club today to support projects in our community. Currently membership is reduced for the remaining years’ speakers and events. More amazing speakers are planned every month as well as the triumphant return of our Gate and Garden Tour 2021.

The Laguna Beach Garden Club, in accordance with CA state recommendations and to limit the risk of community spread of COVID-19, will be holding its meetings remotely via Zoom. 

For more information about LBGC, the Speaker Series, and how you can get involved, visit www.lagunabeachgardenclub.org. Detailed instructions on how to access the Zoom meeting will be emailed to all members prior to the meeting.

 

