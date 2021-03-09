NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 20  |  March 9, 2021

Laguna Beach Live! and Laguna Art Museum partner 030921

Laguna Beach Live! and Laguna Art Museum partner for Live! at the Museum on Thursday

On Thursday, March 11 at 7 p.m., Laguna Beach Live! and Laguna Art Museum will partner again for a collaborative Live! at the Museum concert. While the museum is not yet open for public programs, they are pleased to offer a “virtual concert” featuring Susan Greenberg, Sérgio Coehlo, and Judith Farmer.

Flutist Susan Greenberg enjoys a versatile career as soloist, chamber musician, symphony player, and recording artist. The Los Angeles Times has described her playing as “brilliant,” “elegant,” and “supple,” and has lauded her “panache” and “musical projection.” 

Laguna Beach Susan

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Flutist Susan Greenberg

During her 36 years with the LA Chamber Orchestra, she was a frequent soloist on both flute and piccolo, premiering a concerto for piccolo by Bruce Broughton and performing a concerto for flute, alto flute, and piccolo written for her by Gernot Wolfgang. 

Ms. Greenberg has also appeared as guest soloist with the San Francisco and Oakland Symphonies, the Santa Monica Symphony, the Napa Valley Symphony, and at the Hollywood Bowl. Presently she is the principal flutist with the Santa Monica Symphony and the Vicente Chamber Orchestra. She has performed with the Los Angeles Philharmonic, LA Opera, New York City Opera, American Ballet Theater, as well as at the Casals, Ojai, and Martha’s Vineyard Music Festivals. 

Susan Greenberg was the principal flutist for the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra’s tour of Japan and has received the “Most Valuable Player” award on the flute from the National Association of Recording Arts and Sciences. She received both her B.A., cum laude, and her M.A. from UCLA. She won a scholarship to the Academy of the West and to Tanglewood.

Ms. Greenberg is presently the flute professor at Pepperdine University and Santa Monica College. She has also taught at California Institute of the Arts, Occidental College, and El Camino College. She is the Co-Artistic Director of Chamber Music Palisades, now celebrating its twenty-second season. Ms. Greenberg has recorded for over 500 motion pictures and many TV television shows, including The Simpsons, for 25 years.

Laguna Beach Sergio

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Sérgio Coelho to perform on clarinet

Sérgio Coelho was born in Portugal where he began learning clarinet and piano at the age of 9. Later he became a freelance musician and instructor in his native country where he performed regularly with the Orchestra Artave, Orchestra APROARTE, and the Lisbon Metropolitan Orchestra. He taught at the Academia da Sociedade Filarmónica Vizelense and Escola das Artes do Alentejo Litoral where he maintained his clarinet studio and conducted youth orchestras.

Presently Coelho is a freelance musician and the principal clarinet of American Youth Symphony Orchestra. He performs regularly with orchestras including Kaleidoscope Chamber Orchestra, Downey Symphony Orchestra, Los Angeles Sinfonietta, and Dream Orchestra. As a member and founder of the woodwind trio Sirius Trivium, he has performed in festivals including the Harmus Festival in Oporto and the Festival Internacional de Música de Piantón, where he also taught masterclasses.

Laguna Beach Judith

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Judith Farmer to perform on bassoon

Nominated for a 2016 GRAMMY® Award for her role as a producer of composer Gernot Wolfgang’s chamber music CD Passing Through, critics have described bassoonist Judith Farmer’s playing as “impeccable” (American Record Guide), “masterly” (Fanfare Magazine), and “brilliant” (Kronenzeitung, Austria). Judith enjoys a rich and varied career as a chamber musician, orchestra musician, soloist, and teacher. Formerly principal bassoonist of the Austrian Radio Symphony Orchestra, she performed and toured regularly with the Camerata Academica Salzburg under Sandor Vegh and with numerous chamber music ensembles in Vienna. 

Ms. Farmer has appeared as a soloist in the U.S. and in Europe, including the Salzburg Festival, and has participated in chamber music festivals in Prussia Cove, Martha’s Vineyard, Salem, La Jolla, Oaxaca, San Luis Obispo, Beverly Hills, and Garth Newel.

To view the performance, visit www.lagunaartmuseum.org/events/live-at-the-museum-woodwind-trio.

 

