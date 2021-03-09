NewLeftHeader

 March 9, 2021

Council censures Blake for violations to Rules of Decorum and Civility

By SARA HALL

Laguna Beach City Council unanimously agreed this week to censure Councilmember Peter Blake.

After about two hours of discussion and public comment on Tuesday (March 9), Council voted 4-0 for the censure (Blake chose to abstain). 

“This is a kangaroo court and I don’t have to vote,” Blake stated. 

There is zero chance the censure will stop him or what little restraint he has, Blake said. He argued that he was defending himself and that his comments were in response to remarks made toward him first. If those types of disparaging comments about him continue, he will continue to counter, Blake said.

“This will continue and you can censure me 100 times between now and the date we meet back at the ballot box,” Blake said. “It means nothing.”

Councilmember George Weiss’ requested the censure based on two categories of “unprofessional acts” that violate the Rules of Decorum and Civility policy. In his request, Weiss notes several instances during city meetings, posts on social media, and comments on newspaper articles when Blake used slurs or other offensive, disparaging, or derogatory language.

Weiss reasoned that Council members should be held to a higher standard. There are plenty of unprovoked examples, Councilmember Toni Iseman said. They can’t excuse his behavior, she said.

This is reportedly the first time in the city’s history that a Laguna Beach City Council member has been censured, a handful of longtime residents and former council members told Stu News Laguna.

On Tuesday, more than two dozen people spoke during public comment, most in support of the censure.

They called Blake’s behavior “boorish,” “repugnant,” “vile,” “appalling,” and “childish.” Council members, or other city leaders, should have self-control when dealing and responding to the public, most agreed.

His behavior discourages public input and bullies the residents until they’re too scared to speak up, several noted. Some said they have been the target of Blake’s attacks, which are often personal insults or name-calling.

Many admitted that the action will likely do nothing to curtail Blake’s behavior, but tolerating it is unacceptable.

“What you don’t condemn, you condone,” Michael Morris said. 

Residents have endured enough over the past two years and censure is the right action. Council allowed it to fester and exacerbate, he said.

“The ballot box is not the ultimate solution here,” Morris said. “The people who are always apologizing for despots say that.”

Responding to comments calling the censure and the discussion a waste of time, Johanna Felder noted that it’s what led up to the censure request and Blake’s behavior that caused it. This type of behavior is designed to be noticed, she said, and that’s what has happened.

A few speakers commented on how the censure, and the behavior that led up to the Council’s action, reflects on the city. Laguna Beach deserves better, several agreed. This may offer an opportunity to look at the civility policy and write in some more substantive language.

Campaigning during an election in Laguna Beach shouldn’t include personal attacks or offensive insults. It’s embarrassing, some agreed.

Speakers opposed to the censure argued that the action essentially censures the residents who voted for him. He gives a voice to them and they deserve to be heard, noted a few speakers. 

Although they may not agree with his style, Blake shakes things up and that’s what they wanted, Bill Shopoff said.

This should have been handled off the dais, others argued. It’s insulting that the city has stooped to this level, Cindy Shopoff said. Go offline and handle it in the back room like adults, she said. Others said this should be handled at the ballot box during the next election.

The censure is political theater or shenanigans, or an attempt to “cancel” Blake, several remarked. A few noted that the timing, while the city is in the middle of recruiting a new city manager, makes it worse. Some called Weiss and others advocating for censure hypocrites, pointing out their own comments or behavior.

Blake interrupted a few times, causing Mayor Bob Whalen to mute him and a few public speakers, in order to try and keep the comments on topic. Blake was allowed to respond to a few speakers during public testimony as well as after public comments closed.

 

