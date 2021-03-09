LBHS Schedules

Varsity

Wed, March 10

Girls Indoor Volleyball

Edison @ Main Beach

3 p.m.





Boys Sand Volleyball

Newport Harbor @ Grant Street

3 p.m.





Girls Water Polo

Home vs. Corona del Mar

3:30 p.m.





Boys Water Polo

Home vs. Corona del Mar

5 p.m.

•••

Fri, March 12

Girls Indoor Volleyball

Newport Harbor @ Main Beach

3 p.m.





Boys Water Polo

@ JSerra

4:15 p.m.





Boys Soccer

@ Tesoro

4:45 p.m.





Girls Water Polo

@ JSerra

6:15 p.m.

•••

Sat, March 13

Boys Water Polo

Home vs. Huntington Beach

10 a.m.





Girls Water Polo

Home vs. Orange Lutheran

1:30 p.m.

•••

Gate & Garden Tour will take place in person on May 1, with timed entries

Laguna Beach Garden Club has announced that it will be resuming its 15-year tradition of a spring garden tour open to the public and Garden Club members alike. In 2019 the Club had a stellar, sold-out event that broke records for funds raised to support local school gardens, scholarships for local students, and civic environmental and beautification projects in town.

Consequently, the bar has been set high to provide another experience that will thrill the senses.

“When I think of spring and Laguna Beach, one of the first thoughts that jumps to mind is the incredible experience of attending a garden tour. It just screams out spring, a new beginning!” says LB Garden Club member Karen Nelson. “To think about being outside, enjoying nature, and seeing beautiful gardens created by some of our city’s residents is a joy.”

Of course, 2021 will have an entirely new normal given the necessary adjustments to living in the time of COVID-19.

This year Susan Denton, a Garden Club member and retired nurse practitioner with a Master’s Degree in Nursing from UCLA, has taken the position of Gate & Garden Tour Director. Susan’s medical background and knowledge of epidemiology are a wonderful bonus in planning for a safe and enjoyable tour for all.

Submitted photo

Susan Denton, 2021 Gate & Garden Tour Director

“For the foreseeable future, when people are out in public and wearing masks, social distancing and frequent hand washing are ‘musts’ to help prevent disease that may occur wherever we go,” says Susan.

“In addition to these precautions, entrance tickets will be timed this year to allow for social distancing of our tour guests. This will be integral to providing our guests a safe Gate & Garden Tour experience.

“By nature of the tour being an outdoor event, it meets the threshold of being a lower risk event as the large volume of air outdoors serves to dilute the virus that might be shed by others in the space. But each individual needs to make their own health decisions based on their risk factors and vaccination status.”

The host venue will be the beautiful and historic Laguna Beach County Water District’s “Mediterranean Revival” District headquarters located at 306 Third St.

“This venue allows us much more space to spread out and allow our guests to experience all that the tour has to offer,” Susan adds.

For more details, and to purchase tickets visit www.lagunabeachgardenclub.org.

Early Bird tickets are available until April 23 for $50 plus a handling fee. For more information or sponsorship opportunities, email Susan Denton at cnnpinca@yahoo.com.

Create spring flowers for LOCA arts challenge

LOCA Arts Education invites everyone to engage in seasonal arts challenges on Instagram. Creative types can get inspired by sharing photos of their artwork that follows fun and easy themes.

“We want every type of artist to be involved,” said artist and LOCA board member Lisa Mansour, “From first-timers to professional artists, we love seeing everyone’s creativity shine through.”

Courtesy of LOCA

“California Poppy” by Lydia Delgado

The fall theme was Grateful Leaves. Artists posted gorgeous images of leaves done in watercolor, printmaking, and drawing. Many interesting submissions were temporary ones, done by artists who gathered leaves during local walks, and arranged them in beautiful patterns. The arrangements would be momentary – but the images would live on at Instagram for all to enjoy.

As we leap into spring, LOCA is introducing the newest theme, Spring Flowers. Palettes will change monthly based on colors. The March palette is warm tones, including yellows, ambers, oranges, and reds. Cool colors, including purples and blues, are for April, and a rainbow mix is scheduled for May. “We expect to see a lot of bouquets on Mother’s Day,” said Mansour.

Courtesy of LOCA

“Spring Flowers” by Hedy Buzan

All mediums are invited including collage, drawing, printmaking, painting, photography, and sculpture. To participate, create any floral art in each months’ palette. Upload photos of your art to Instagram and be sure to tag @locaarts and use the hashtag #locaartschallenge.

For more information, visit @locaarts on Instagram or www.locaarts.org.

LCAD unveils plans to honor Jonathan Burke’s retirement after 40 years

Laguna College of Art + Design (LCAD) has announced plans to honor Jonathan Burke who retired as President, culminating a career of 40 years.

Terry Jones, chairman of the LCAD Board of Trustees, said, “Jonathan’s life’s work has left an indelible mark both on LCAD as an institution and on countless students, faculty, staff, and volunteers. We look forward to celebrating his tenure in a way that is befitting of his grand legacy.”

Jones and the LCAD Board of Trustees announced several initiatives that will honor Burke’s distinguished LCAD career, including the renaming of the College’s current fine art program as the “Jonathan Burke Fine Art Program” so that all future graduates will carry his name on their BFA and MFA diplomas in perpetuity. On May 21, 2021, Burke will be the keynote speaker and receive an honorary LCAD degree at this year’s virtual Commencement.

LCAD will also name the path to studios 8, 9, and 10 as Burke Way, honoring Burke’s roots as a teacher. The LCAD Board of Trustees commissioned Cedar Waxing, Benevolence, a painting by LCAD Alumnus Alia El Bermani, BFA, 2000 who graduated summa cum laude.

Submitted photo

LCAD’s former president Jonathan Burke

A fundraiser in support of the LCAD Student Center has been launched, allowing all to make a tribute gift in honor of Burke’s unprecedented and unequaled impact on the College.

Burke joined LCAD, then known as Laguna Beach School of Art, as a Fine Arts instructor in 1980. His rapport with the students and his extraordinary artistic talents positioned him for growth and leadership within the organization. He soon took on the responsibilities of Chair of Fine Arts, then Dean of Fine Arts, Interim Dean of Visual Communications, and Co-VP of Academic Affairs, which led him to his role as President and CEO.

“Jonathan has been the heart and soul of this institution since its early days and his commitment to excellence and creativity will long endure at LCAD. I am grateful for the many years we worked together, and I know that he will be missed,” said Hélène Garrison, Chief Operating Officer and Provost of LCAD, who has worked alongside Burke for 35 years.

During Burke’s tenure as President, the school experienced unprecedented evolution and improvements that positioned LCAD for strategic and responsibly-managed growth that allowed the college to provide the state-of-the-art facilities and extensive services to its staff, faculty, and, most importantly, its students.

The College added East Campus, which houses the Suzanne Chonette Senior Studios and the Administration Building; South Campus, home to campus housing, AR/VR, graphic design, fine arts photography classrooms, and photography and recording studios; the LCAD Gallery in downtown Laguna Beach; and expansion of the Big Bend Campus, home to classrooms and studios for animation, graphic design, and game art.

With Burke at the helm, the school also added the MFA programs in Drawing, Painting, and Game Design, a Post-Baccalaureate program, and new undergraduate majors including Entertainment Design and Experimental Animation.

A constant voice and advocate for the students, Burke is a driving force behind the development of a capital campaign to build a new student center at the Big Bend Campus, designed to enhance the student experience.

As Burke embarks on his well-deserved retirement, he said, “As I think about my future, I am eager to return to my first passion: spending valuable time in the studio drawing and painting, as well as a desire to return to the wonderful community of representational artists. More than ever, I firmly believe in the value of an art and design college. LCAD continues to provide the best conditions for a creative person to transform and communicate their passion to be an artist into a relevant and fulfilling life and career.”

For more information about the Jonathan Burke Tribute Campaign, visit www.lcad.com.edu/about/support/jonathan-burke-tribute.

JoAnne Artman presents Seeing America, featuring I See Heroes Everywhere

Emphasizing narration and the tales that emerge through gesture and contour, America Martin’s compositions always conjure a captivating story. JoAnne Artman Gallery is proud to present Seeing America, an exhibition that investigates humanity, legacy, and change.

Submitted photo

“Horses in Dusk Colors on the Hill,” Oil + Acrylic on Canvas, 65 x 35 inches

Offering a private glimpse into America Martin’s world of beauty and perennial optimism, the show is titled after both observing her as an artist, and temporarily seeing the world through her unique perspective. Featuring her ongoing series I See Heroes Everywhere, the works explore portraiture and the enduring narratives of influential leaders. Prioritizing the figure as a central focal point throughout her career, Martin’s imagery is allegorical, familiar, and above all, hopeful.

Submitted photo

“Homage to Gauguin Women,” Oil + Acrylic on Canvas, 60 x 75 inches

Inspired by the landscape of the human form, Martin’s style is distinguished by a command of line and contour, making playful reference to both classic and indigenous art forms. Her work frequently features the human body shown in relationship to nature, with animals and plants used analogously to traits of personality.

Choreographed in relentless flux, her technique of freehandedly capturing her subjects yields unapologetic marks and a spirited palette that hums with the vitality and vigor of the world she creates. Traveling between disciplines of painting, drawing, and sculpture, Martin is insouciant in the conquest of new terrain, yet her distinct portrayal of form is notable across all mediums.

Submitted photo

“Watching the New Moon” Oil + Acrylic on Canvas, 36.25 x 86.5 inches

Martin also examines the impact of activism and heroism in her featured I See Heroes Everywhere series. In a bold statement that champions everyday kindnesses and small, sustained steps toward change, the series includes legends of the past and present, as well as unsung figures. Rendered in streamlined ink drawings, each portrait is emblematic of both passion and action. Pairing a quote with each likeness, Martin implores visitors to consider the core values of leadership embodied in the series – justice, integrity, empathy, and a call to action.

America Martin’s work will inspire, provoke, engage, and mesmerize. With visual perceptions always changing, peek behind the stories told and you’re sure to find the right artistic expression.

For more information, visit www.joanneartmangallery.com. Contact JoAnne Artman at (949) 510-5481 or at joanneartman@aol.com.

JoAnne Artman Gallery is located at 346 N Coast Hwy.

LBHS Class of 1970 creates “Virtual Reunion” for its 50-year class reunion

Due to the pandemic, the 50-year class reunion for the Laguna Beach High School Class of 1970 was canceled (or postponed a year). It was scheduled to be celebrated last September. However, as with many events during the past year, the organizers came up with an innovative plan.

What occurred was a collaboration to create a “Virtual Reunion,” whereby old classmates were encouraged to send photos and an expression of gratitude. A site was set up to host the outpouring from those who participated, and it was a complete success.

Submitted photo

LBHS Class of 1970 graduates can connect with their classmates virtually

John Slowsky (class of 1970) says, “We have lost contact with a lot of our classmates, although they stay in contact with their hometown via Stu News. Here is the site, so if anyone wants to see the virtual reunion, they can go to the following address: www.kindmemories.com/LBHS1970.”

Notable alumni from this class are artists Jon Seaman (who created the whale sculpture in Heisler Park), Hedy Buzan, and Laguna patriot Howard Hills.