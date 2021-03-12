NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 21  |  March 12, 2021

Former Mayor Pearson launches service 031221

Former Mayor Pearson launches service to help seniors build second units

Former Mayor Elizabeth Pearson has launched a business called Laguna ADU to help seniors and others in Laguna Beach create Accessory Dwelling Units on their properties.

A longtime advocate for Laguna’s seniors, including championing the creation of the Susi Q Senior Center during her time both as a Planning Commissioner and 12-year City Councilwoman, Pearson said, “I have often been asked by my senior friends and associates if they could build another unit on their properties, whether it be for rental income or to be used as a caretaker’s unit. 

“Now, thanks to new State laws to encourage the creation of more rental stock in California, Laguna residents can build a second unit with less onerous restrictions and processes, including not having to go through the City’s lengthy Design Review Board process.”

The State Laws for Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) began to be created in 2017 and were updated in January 2021. The City staff, working with the appointed members of the City’s Housing & Human Services Committee, is finalizing the City’s Ordinance for ADUs, based on the State’s Laws and some allowable Laguna Beach-unique revisions.

“I have been attending the City’s Housing ADU subcommittee meetings and have received in-depth information from both the staff and committee members regarding our new ordinance. They have all gone out of their way to be helpful to me,” said Pearson. “A great amount of work has been done and there is a lot of detail involved, but I think the City is trying to create a reasonable path to help those who wish to build an ADU a real possibility.”

Some of the ADU rules include allowing ADUs to be built in an existing garage, on a carport, within the existing house, as an addition to a house (including a second story to a home or garage) – and as a new-build, stand-alone unit in the back or side yard. Side and back yard setbacks can be as low as four foot, but the structure that the ADU is in – or the new stand-alone unit – cannot be (or be increased to) more than 16 feet high.

Elizabeth Pearson’s company provides a one-stop resource to homeowners who want to build an ADU, from an initial complimentary consultation through receipt of the Certificate of Occupancy from the City, following completion of the project. She is working only with Laguna Beach-based architects/designers, engineers, and licensed contractors to execute the service. 

To learn more about ADUs and Laguna ADU, LLC, visit www.lagunaadu.com.

 

