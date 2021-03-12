NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 21  |  March 12, 2021

Guest Column From Laguna with Love 031221

Guest Column

From Laguna with Love: Summers at the Witch’s House

By Jennifer Griffiths

Every summer we packed the car in Los Angeles and drove to our summer vacation home on Wave Street in Laguna Beach – to the Witch’s House.

The house felt quirky, charmed, and elegant – although I didn’t have those words then. A whimsical home, it was built with and for a child’s magic and wonder in mind. I traversed all the different stairways from either side of the house in search of surprises, feeling free that I was in my happy place after a day at Diver’s Cove. I’ve never understood why it was coined the Witch’s House, unless it was meant to profess the wisdom of women who grow old and beautiful, sharing their riches.

The house, built by Vernon Baker over several years beginning in 1924, was made of wood from dismantled Santa Ana train trestles and was rich with their history. Baker, a mentor and friend of my father’s, was also head of the School of Architecture at UCLA in the early 1950s, where my dad finished his architectural degree.

Guest Column From Laguna umbrella

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

The author as an infant with her family on Diver’s Cove beach in 1951

Sometimes Vernon, his wife, and son visited while we were there, each a unique and unusual character. Vern, as my dad called him, had a soft voice with a slight lisp that went with his cowboy-like demeanor. While his wife, always in a 1930s flowered dress, had a voice that cracked for some reason. They always seemed happy to have us there, a cause for celebration.

The house’s many nuances are etched in my memory. The journey begins with a cobblestone driveway leading to a rounded wooden bridge – a structure built for Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs – then up the brick and stone curved stairway to the first of the seven different levels in the house. 

There were so many magical types of doors; one was an old stained-glass window with a handle, seemingly from medieval times. The big front door, with its porthole window, opened into the living area. (Near that room’s large windows was a small table with a book of photos documenting the home’s construction. It was faded, even then in the 1950s.) This bright room had a large triangle-shaped door with a smaller oblong door for kids in the middle of it. We mostly kept the large one open. There was also a glistening fireplace made of quartz crystal with several quartz stairs which led to a cozy bedroom with an American-Indian motif. My older sister slept there.

The dining area boasted a large, paned window of wavering glass that looked out toward the bridge. The tiny kitchen felt jammed with more than two adults.

The old-fashioned metal spiral stairway in my sister’s room led to two rooms made entirely of wood. One was tiny and featured a little pump organ, which I would play. The other, where my brother slept, was the dormer room, containing two beds under the V-shaped ceiling. We played cards up there and read Mad magazine, marveling at the new images that would appear as we folded in the back cover.

Guest Column From Laguna house

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Jennifer Griffiths

The Witch’s House

On the other side of the house, a solid two-tiered wooden staircase with strong squared posts, railings, and risers led to my parents’ and my bedrooms. My room was bright and warm – a bay of windows looked over the sea and afternoon light flooded in from a south-facing window. It was the perfect place to stare out in daydreams.

With play being the most important thing, my brother and I made up games, roaming the yard sprinkled with bamboo, vines, and large trees and then circling and hiding underneath the wooden bridge. It was a fearless time that seemed to go on forever.

The Witch’s House has changed over the years – more bathrooms, a master bedroom, and a larger kitchen and dining room. In the 1970s, part of the lot was sold and an apartment building was built. There is now a fairly tall fence to keep out the curious, yet the charming design of the three slanted windows of my sister’s room has graced the entrance of the Sawdust Festival for years.

Not long after I first moved to Laguna in the early 1980s, I saw a for-sale sign out front and called the realtor to take a look. In a dreamy state, I really wanted to buy it, but $350,000 might as well have been $1 million. Yet I often visit the Witch’s House, driving by as I go for walks at Crystal Cove and feeling honored to have lived there during our summer vacations.

Jennifer Griffiths is a seasoned local visual artist spreading her wings.

Organized by the Laguna-based nonprofit Third Street Writers, “From Laguna with Love” features personal stories (anecdotes of up to 200 words and longer pieces up to 750 words) and photographs that celebrate only-in-Laguna moments and experiences, whether they’re funny, sad, insightful, or simply a reflection of daily interactions.

If you or someone you know has a Laguna experience to share, you can submit your story or photo to https://thirdstreetwriters.submittable.com/submit for consideration.

Questions? Contact Amy Dechary at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

