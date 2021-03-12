NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 21  |  March 12, 2021

With metrics improving, Red Tier appears to be on the horizon

On Tuesday, March 9, the State of California announced that Orange County has achieved one week of improved metrics according to the California Department of Public Health’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy, which takes a county’s seven-day adjusted case rate, the seven-day testing positivity rate, and the health equity metric into consideration.

“Before Orange County can move to the Red Tier, we must meet certain benchmarks set by the state regarding daily case rate, positivity rate, and health equity rate for two consecutive weeks, which we’re on track to meet,” said Chairman of the Orange County Board of Supervisors Andrew Do, who represents the First District. “Thanks to the diligence of our residents and business operators, we’re on the cusp of moving to the Red Tier, but we must remember to not let our guard down and continue adhering to local health guidance.”

If local metrics hold steady or improve for another week, many local industries and activities will either be allowed to expand capacity or resume operations. The soonest OC could officially move from the Purple to the Red Tier is Wednesday, March 17.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued new guidance for those who have been vaccinated against COVID-19, which can be accessed at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated.html.

“While the CDC’s guidance is promising and provides clarity for those who have been fully vaccinated, we must continue our efforts to vaccinate anyone who wants a vaccine, with the goal of achieving herd immunity as soon as possible,” said Supervisor Lisa Bartlett, Fifth District. “In the meantime, I encourage residents and visitors alike to continue wearing masks, practice social distancing, wash hands frequently, and learn more about available opportunities to receive a vaccine at https://occovid19.ochealthinfo.com/covid-19-vaccine-distribution-channels.”

 

