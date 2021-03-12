NewLeftHeader

°F

 Volume 13, Issue 21  |  March 12, 2021

Supervisor Lisa Bartlett to host Virtual Job Fair 031221

Supervisor Lisa Bartlett to host Virtual Job Fair to connect employers with jobseekers

Supervisor Lisa Bartlett, who represents the Fifth Supervisorial District including the City of Laguna Beach, in partnership with all south Orange County chambers of commerce and key business organizations, will host a Virtual Job Fair on Wednesday, April 7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. 

The virtual platform will provide jobseekers greater opportunity to attain successful employment by having access to multiple, high-profile employers, representing a wide range of industries. Employment opportunities range from entry level positions, to high-level corporate and technical career positions. Employers will give a short presentation about their business, accept resumés, interview prospective employees, and possibly hire on the spot! 

“I am so pleased to host this Virtual Job Fair at a time when businesses and companies are preparing to reopen and want to thank all our partners for their support,” said Supervisor Lisa Bartlett, Fifth District. “It is so important to connect these companies with individuals seeking employment, particularly those having specialized skills and experience, so businesses can resume operations successfully while safely serving their community and stimulating the economy,” she continued. 

For more information on how jobseekers and businesses can access and participate in this event, visit www.oconestop.com/jobfairs.

 

