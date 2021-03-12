NewLeftHeader

°F

 Volume 13, Issue 21  |  March 12, 2021

The Artists Fund invites community to spend 031221

The Artists Fund invites community to spend a week with Elizabeth McGhee on Instagram

The Artists Fund at Festival of Arts’ Instagram page will be popping with posts by Elizabeth McGhee as she takes over the feed March 20-27. Followers will see a snapshot of her daily life in Laguna Beach as she shares images from her walkabouts, drawings and paintings in progress, studio props, tools, and the occasional cup o’ tea.

Fans of McGhee will know that her commentary is sure to be peppered with humor and whimsy – as evidenced by her painting titles. 

The Artists paintings

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of The Artists Fund

Take a look into the life of local artist Elizabeth McGhee 

McGhee is a graduate of Laguna College of Art and Design, and a longtime exhibitor at Festival of Arts where she served on The Artists Fund board for many years. Her classic portrait paintings, and still-life of vintage toys, are collected internationally. 

Those who own her art are encouraged to post it on their own feeds, tag it @theartistsfund, and use the hashtag #theartistsfund. 

The Artists toy

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of The Artists Fund

A McGhee painting

Follow @theartistsfund to interact with McGhee daily March 20-27 at www.instagram.com/theartistsfund

For more information, contact (949) 612-1949 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

