Passing the torch: Anne Johnson retires from Planning Commission after 21 years

Story by DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

The list of committees, commissions, and political organizations Anne Johnson has been involved with during her time in Laguna Beach fills half of a page – and that doesn’t include the ones she helped initiate.

In response to the question, “Were you always this political?” she says, “I’m from Boston.”

Evidently, enough said. However, Anne further explains that everyone from Boston is political. “One of my best friends was Olympia Dukakis, so when her brother Michael Dukakis ran for governor of Massachusetts, I addressed letters. My children were little and that’s all I could do. I was also very involved in the anti-Vietnam War movement and picketed against submarine nuclear weapons. I went to demonstrations, volunteered, and walked precincts when Dianne Feinstein ran for senator. It’s always been in my blood. But I’ve never been hardcore partisan. I have friends across the spectrum.”

Life before Laguna

Born in Newton, Massachusetts, Anne’s Montreal-born father was a carpenter and her mother (from Newfoundland), a stay-at-home mom. Her brother – her only sibling – now lives in Oregon.

Even though it was a working-class town, she says, “They had terrific schools.”

As time went on, Anne received a Bachelor of Arts Degree at College of Liberal Arts, her Master of Arts Degree CSU at Boston University, and did Post Grad work at Claremont Graduate School and University of London, which she attended while on sabbatical for a year.

Anne met her husband Marv – who had just gotten out of the service – in Boston. Born in Nantucket, Massachusetts, he was raised in Southern California due to the transfers his father, a Methodist Minister, was required to make. When Marv returned to the East Coast, he attended the Boston Museum School of Art.

Anne Johnson moved to Laguna full-time in 1989

A blind date brought them together, although it was clearly a rocky start. “My roommate said Marv was the most intriguing man she’d ever met. But during our first date, we fought so loudly in Louisburg Square that it drew attention. Then two or three weeks went by, and we went out again. We were married five months later.”

Now married 62 years, the Johnsons have two adult children – Carla and Christopher; three granddaughters – Jana, Emma, and Ariel; a grandson David; and two great-grandchildren – three-year-old Logan and one-year-old Emily.

After a few detours – Baldwin Park and Claremont – the Johnsons moved to Laguna full-time in 1989.

Ask Anne

It appears that if you want something done, persuade Anne to be on your committee.

Although it wasn’t her intended committee of choice, Anne’s first experience in public service in Laguna was with the Recreation Committee.

On a trip with Marv to Guatemala, she watched the Bravo Channel and thought it was “better than PBS.” Upset that it wasn’t available in Laguna, Anne was determined to join Laguna’s Telecommunications Committee.

“When I got up in front of the council, I told them I had a lot of free time, but the Telecommunication Committee members were already fixed in their positions.”

Bob Gentry, then a council member, suggested she join the Recreation Committee. Despite not being too keen on the committee’s scope of interests, she signed up. “How could I turn it down, when I already told them I had plenty of free time.”

The Recreation Committee tackled issues such as lighting on Riddle Field, dogs on the beach, and dugouts at Alta Laguna Park.

“Kathleen Blackburn, former council member, served as a mentor to me,” Anne says. “We became good friends and I miss her.” (Blackburn died in 2015.)

Anne’s free time soon turned into hours spent in public service.

Marv and Anne have been married 62 years

Over the years, she’s served on: Vision Laguna 2030 Steering Committee, Planning Commission, Lifelong Laguna through Senior Center, Woman’s Club Board of Directors (and past president), Laguna Beach Community Clinic Board of Directors, Laguna Greenbelt Board of Directors, Democratic Club Board of Directors, Democratic Party Central Committee, Artists Live-Work Committee, Senior Housing Task Force, and the Affordable Housing Task Force. For two years, she did PR for the School District to generate support for the school bond election.

Anne helped initiate the Planning Commission run “Open for Business” meetings – in which people interested in opening a business in Laguna can float their ideas – and along with Rob Zur Schmiede, developed the Leadership Laguna program.

“I had a leadership role in getting both going, and I really enjoyed them,” she says.

Not a surprise that all this service garnered her awards: Woman’s Club Woman of the Year and the AAUW 1999 Positive Social Change Award.

Praise from her peers

Those who have worked with Anne on committees and task forces hold her in high esteem.

Chris Quilter, who served with her on the Senior Housing Task Force and the Affordable House Task Force, says, “Anne’s decision to pass the torch as Planning Commissioner is one more thing I admire about her, because she’s been exceptionally good at it. She’s not the type to rest on her considerable laurels, which is another thing I like about her. So whatever comes next, she’ll give it her considerable all, and our hometown will be better for it.”

“As long as I’ve been on it, it’s been a wonderful Planning Commission,” Anne says.

“Anne really knew the rules of the Planning Commission and City codes,” says her good friend Cheryl Kinsman, who worked with her on the Planning Commission. “She was absolutely religious about studying and following the correct codes. She was very good on the Planning Commission.”

“My biggest personal concern is still senior housing,” Anne admits. “I’ve lost good friends who have had to move out of town because they can no longer afford it. I haven’t seen one house built.”

The Johnsons’ charming bridge house

“I had the good fortune to work with Anne on the Planning Commission for the last two years as well as time spent with her re-writing the Artist Work/Live Ordinance,” says Jorg Dubin. “She is so knowledgeable about all things Laguna, and she helped me on many occasions be a better commissioner. On top of her expertise, she also has a grand sense of humor and never gets bogged down with the little stuff. She is always looking forward to helping make Laguna Beach a better place for us all. She is missed on the commission. I hope all who know her, and those that don’t, give her kudos and respect for all she has given back to our community.”

After her many years in service, her pet peeve still remains, “People who come before the council and haven’t done their homework – read the agendas or bills – and haven’t done research.”

From Boston to Laguna and in-between

How was Laguna so fortunate to have the Johnsons end up here?

“Marv wanted to come back out here. The last winter we were in Boston, he had to shovel out the car four times in two days and he said, ‘We’re going to California,’ but I resisted.”

Fate intervened in the form of a road trip to a wedding in California with a college roommate. Anne recalls, “I had two little babies but Marv said, ‘go ahead I’ll handle it,’ so my friend and I drove across country in a convertible. We were like Thelma and Louise. But I didn’t like anything about Southern California.”

That was until she came to Laguna.

“My dream was to live here from my first visit here in 1964 with a college roommate,” she says. “We stood on the corner of Forest Ave and Pacific Coast Hwy and ate an ice cream cone and just watched and listened. I disliked most of Southern California that I had seen, but said to my friend, ‘I could live here.’ My husband Marv, who grew up in Southern California, wanted to return and had promoted my trip out here, hoping I would change my mind about leaving Boston.”

Anne and her college roommate (who remained in Boston) still travel back and forth to see each other when possible.

The Johnsons come to California

So the Johnsons made the move and settled in Baldwin Park – but only for a year.

“The schools weren’t great, so we relocated to Claremont where the best schools were, and that’s where we raised our children,” Anne says.

During their time in Claremont, Anne taught in the Language Arts Department at Citrus Community College, and Marv was a high school counselor.

In 1977, they bought a multi-unit rental on Glenneyre with another couple. In 1989, they bought a home and moved here full-time.

Marv taught at LCAD for 20 years while Anne worked on committees, commissions, and task forces

Family matters

Once settled in Laguna, and with Anne busy volunteering, Marv taught stone carving at Laguna College of Art and Design – and was also a counselor – for 20 years. He holds a Master in Fine Arts in sculpture, and in addition to studying at the Boston Museum School, he received his Bachelor of Arts in philosophy from Whittier College. His work has been widely exhibited around the country, including New England Sculptor’s Association, Boston; National Orange Show; and Bahrum born Gallery in Laguna Beach, as well as in private collections throughout California.

He served on the Laguna Water Commission – he has an environmental background – and was a docent at the Hortense Miller Gardens.

In his retirement, Marv continues to create. As evidence, a beautiful bronze sculpture of James Dilley hangs on their patio wall.

As witness to his wife’s decades of public service, Marv gives her high praise, “She’s a very talented lady. She’s given a lot of years to the community and has been very successful.”

After the Planning Commission

Even though Anne is retired from the Planning Commission, her time is filled with other matters. Her granddaughters and great-grandchildren visit weekends (although not all at the same time). All of her granddaughters have spent summers here in town.

Over the course of those summers, each of the three granddaughters worked for Cultural Arts Manager and artist Sian Poeschl at the Sawdust Festival. Poeschl even had Emma create a glass bowl so Emma could explain the process to Sawdust visitors.

Although busy with family, how does Anne feel about retiring?

“I liked being on the Planning Commission, especially working on the long-term projects – we finished with the movie theater. We respected each other, and each person brought something different to the party. I liked that, but it was time.”

Yet, one issue continues to be of concern. “There are people here who still see everything in the rearview mirror,” she says. “It bothers me because as a citizenry and as a community, we should be looking to the future.”

This may be a new chapter in Anne’s life, but one suspects that her political nature – which she admits is in her blood – will come out somehow, and Laguna will again be the lucky beneficiary.