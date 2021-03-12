NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 21  |  March 12, 2021

Csira’s team to manage Gary Hawley’s Laguna Beach Properties portfolio

Gary Hawley is retiring and turning over the reins of Laguna Beach Properties, his property management and leasing company, to Dave Csira of Cove Canyon Realty, founded in 2020. 

The new company has two distinct divisions: Cove Canyon Realty, an independent brokerage that handles property sales, and Laguna Beach Properties, the company name retained by Csira to carry on Hawley’s leasing and property management business. Csira recently recruited Realtor Brendy Michael as a business partner. 

(L-R) Gary Hawley, Brendy Michael, and Dave Csira

Hawley started his business in 1980 and built a portfolio of 200 condominiums, single-family residences, apartments, and commercial buildings in Laguna Beach and nearby coastal cities. As he eyed retirement, he wanted to select a successor who would provide his tenants and property owners the same personal service he became known for. A stickler for meticulous service, Hawley typically shows up at properties to oversee landscaping or repair work to make sure it is being performed to his standards.

Hawley’s homegrown Laguna Beach Properties was attractive to large commercial brokerages and out-of-state real estate aggregators that made him hefty offers. However, he ultimately picked Csira to succeed him because of his confidence in Csira’s ability to provide his tenants and property owners the same high level of personalized service. Hawley’s retirement will be gradual; he will have a desk and his signature bowl of candy for visitors at Csira’s new Forest Avenue Mall office.

“Dave’s conscientious work ethic and congenial temperament made him the right choice as the successor to my business,” said Hawley. “It was important to me to do right by my tenants and property owners, many of whom have become friends over the years. I feel confident that Dave will build these same relationships.”

Of the plum acquisition to his business, Csira noted, “Gary’s integrity and trustworthiness are well known throughout the community. I am grateful to him for selecting us to manage the assets he has spent four decades developing. We hope to build a similar fan club of friends among his tenants and owners.”

Cove Canyon Realty is an independent brokerage company specializing in real estate sales in Laguna Beach, Newport Coast, Corona del Mar, Dana Point, San Juan Capistrano, and San Clemente. Laguna Beach Properties is a property management and leasing company available for new contracts. 

The two companies are run and managed by Dave Csira and Brendy Michael from offices at 332 Forest Avenue, Suite 27 in Laguna Beach. 

For more information, visit www.covecanyon.com or call (949) 500-3283.

 

