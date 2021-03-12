Residents speak up during second City Manager 031221

Residents speak up during second City Manager Recruitment Listening Session

By SARA HALL

The second City Manager Recruitment Listening Session quickly got off topic this week after a resident asked about a rumor regarding the relationship between the recruiter and an internal city employee and potential candidate. Once the discussion got back on track, speakers noted that this type of questioning dialogue is a good example of what the new city manager will have to deal with as the top city staffer in Laguna Beach.

Thursday (March 11) was the second of three one-hour virtual town hall meetings with Gary Phillips from the recruiting firm Bob Murray & Associates. The goal was for residents to identify the needs of the community and provide feedback on what traits they would like to see in the next city manager. John Pietig announced earlier this year that he planned to retire in June after two decades with the city.

Resident Emil Monda was the first to ask about a rumor circulating that Phillips’ wife is friends with Assistant City Manager Shohreh Dupuis. Monda wanted to ask about the relationship so Phillips could address it, they could “put it to bed,” and move on.

“I don’t know how to respond to that, to be honest,” Phillips said.

Although Phillips didn’t explicitly say the rumor isn’t true, he emphasized that he is heading up the process and his wife is not involved in the Laguna Beach city manager recruitment.

His wife, Valerie Gaeta Phillips, is president and executive recruiter at the firm. Their knowledge or interaction with Dupuis is through the business and completely professional, Gary Phillips said.

Laguna Beach citizens want to feel confident that the search will be conducted in a fair manner and that the pool of potential candidates presented to City Council will not be influenced by personal relationships, Monda said.

“I’m not sure where this is trying to go, but the idea that I might or my firm might have some biases is not true,” Phillips said.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of the City of LB

Current Assistant City Manager Shohreh Dupuis

It’s very common to have internal candidates, he said. And after 20 years and about 50 city manager recruitments, Phillips has met a lot of people working in government management, and some of them end up being internal candidates in a future recruitment process.

He is very careful not to ever treat anybody differently simply because he’s had past discussions with them or knows that they’re an internal employee, Phillips said.

“I have relationships with over 200 city managers and city manager candidates, that’s my job,” Phillips said. “I get to know them and I get to know their personalities because part of the job that I have, in trying to assess ‘fit,’ is getting to understand people and learning about the nuances of what their personalities are like, what their strengths are, what their management style is – that’s what people hire me to do, is to bring more than just a resume.”

“My relationship with Shohreh is no different than that,” he said. Same goes for his wife, who also has business relationships with hundreds of people.

Neither he nor his wife have had any discussions with Dupuis since the firm took on the recruitment process, Phillips said.

“Zero conversations,” he said, “because we would never want anybody to think that because I have knowledge of a candidate or I have some kind of professional relationship with an internal that they’re going to get preferential treatment from me. Not going to happen.”

They wanted clarification of exactly that, Michele Monda said.

“I am very happy that you don’t, obviously, have some kind of conflict of interest,” she said. “And that is exactly why my husband asked the question, because it is going around and we wanted to squelch it.”

City Councilmember Peter Blake commented that the questions are implying some kind of conspiracy, which is simply not true. Based on what Phillips said, they have a professional relationship.

“I can only imagine that they’re just pulling something out of a hat right now and running with it,” Blake said of the speakers asking about the relationship.

He asked Phillips to clarify the relationship between his wife and Dupuis.

“They just know each other professionally from business,” Phillips said. “I don’t know that we’ve ever met other than at the League of Cities conference.” Blake also wondered how this line of questioning will appear to potential city manager candidates.

“I’m listening to all of this because I’m genuinely interested in what our community is looking for out of a city manager,” Blake said. “I’m hearing this and I’m also wondering who are those city managers who might be thinking of applying who are listening…I can only imagine what (they) must be thinking.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Laguna Beach City Hall

The off-topic discussion did lead several speakers to comment that this kind of contentious questioning is a “classic Laguna” example of what the new city manager will need to be good at handling.

Some residents question everything the city does, which makes it complicated to be a city employee, said one speaker. It’s just the way Laguna Beach is, he said. The next city manager needs to be able to accept and live through a barrage of that kind of questioning, he said. And while it’s happening, it’s important that the person not lose his or her cool and remain respectful.

The right person has to be mature, confident, have thick skin, and choose their battles carefully, agreed Dennis Boyer.

“Listening to the dialogue tonight, two personal characteristics that stand out to me: Diplomatic skills and a thick skin,” Boyer said. “It’s not for the faint of heart to deal with politics in Laguna.”

Some people seem to give lip service to the idea of public input and democracy, said Penny, another local resident, and others revel the type of conversation that came up during Thursday’s meeting. There are lots of mutually supporting and mutually combative, absolutely passionate, and often deeply knowledgeable groups, she said.

“Those who think that that sometimes-fiery engagement is actually a beautiful demonstration of democracy at its best, that kind of person would be a good city manager,” Penny said. “A city manager who actually sees our contentiousness, our engagement, our passion, even our disruptiveness, as a thing of beauty, that would be very good for Laguna.”

Once Phillips got the discussion back on topic, speakers named several of the same traits and characteristics as mentioned during the first listening session on Saturday. Key points that were echoed from Saturday included: Transparency, understanding of various city departments, supervisor skills, ability to delegate, trust the employees and not micro-manage, and someone who can create a conducive work environment.

He or she should also understand that art is an important aspect of the Laguna Beach community, Boyer said. As well as the community’s philanthropic side, he said, noting the number of nonprofits in the city.

The new city manager should also be ready to deal with the affordable housing requirements from the state, and work to protect the open space and beaches in the city.

“We would like a more creative, more Laguna-oriented type of management,” Johanna Felder said. Someone that is “uniquely Laguna.”

The third and final virtual listening session is scheduled for March 16.

Tuesday, March 16: 6-7 p.m.

Click here to join the webinar.

Or join by telephone:

Dial (US): +1 669 900 9128

Webinar ID: 951 7462 5549

Additionally, an online public survey regarding the city manager recruitment is now available at the link here.