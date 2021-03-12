NewLeftHeader

°F

 Volume 13, Issue 21  |  March 12, 2021

“Art in Public Places” series features 031221

“Art in Public Places” series features In the Beginning by Jorge Fernandez 

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

This is the second in our Friday series featuring Art in Public Places. Since there are over 100 pieces of public art scattered throughout Laguna, it will take a while to cover them all. 

The art you see around Laguna Beach is the result of two City programs: “Public Art and Murals” and “Art in Public Places.” The goals of the Public Art and Murals and Art in Public Places (adopted in 1986) initiatives are to create diverse art installations of the highest quality that will, over decades, reflect the City itself and its citizens, and improve the quality of life; to be a source of pride to all Laguna Beach residents.

Created by Jorge Fernandez in 2010, From the Beginning was funded by the City of Laguna Beach. It is located in South Laguna near the intersection of Pacific Coast Hwy and Seacove Drive.

Before settling in South Laguna, Fernandez, a Festival exhibitor since 2008, traveled through South and Central America. What remains in his work is his fascination with culture and mythology, as he continues to explore the ways in which humanity and history converge. 

This is particularly apparent in From the Beginning, which became the opening piece of the 2018 “Under the Sun” Pageant of the Masters. 

It was inspired by stories about the discovery of “Laguna Woman” – fragments of fossilized human bones uncovered in 1933 at a construction site in Laguna Beach and carbon dated back to 12,000 to 17,000 years ago.

Art in woman

Click on photo for a larger image

Woman – “From the Beginning” – made of Breccia stone

In 2009, the City conducted a call for artists and received nine proposals.

According to Cultural Arts Manager Sian Poeschl, Fernandez’s proposal said, “My art looks to connect different periods of time and place, to help people discover their identity. The proposal relates the present inhabitants to the early ancestors who made the decision at some point in their lives to both, call this location of Laguna Beach home and to end their migrations.”

At the time, Fernandez lived in Fredrick Lang’s house in South Laguna. 

“Much of Laguna’s history, we commonly hear about, only refers to the last 100 years,” he said. “The sculpture educates us about our local history from centuries past, filling us with pride and a profound sense of identity.”

Art in duo

Click on photo for a larger image

“From the Beginning” was the opening piece of the 2018 Pageant of the Masters – “Under the Sun”

The sculpture was intended for pedestrian viewing to connect people and “makes us feel a little less lonely in the universe forming part of something bigger than ourselves,” said Fernandez in his proposal.

The Arts Commission selected the work for its design, creativity, historical perspective, and a human connection which is as important today as it was 11 years ago when it was installed.

Before selecting the piece, the Arts Commission received a letter from South Laguna Civic Association who had originally wanted a bench but suggested the artwork be a mosaic with a marine theme focused on south Laguna and that the materials used be San Onofre Breccia stone.

Although the Arts Commission took this into consideration, they recommended the sculptural work and incorporated the Breccia stone.

Art in man

Click on photo for a larger image

“From the Beginning” relates present inhabitants to early ancestors

“The Breccia stone large enough to accommodate the sculptures became quite the challenge to find,” says Poeschl. “The Arts Commission, City Staff, along with landscape architect Ann Christoph scoured the area and found a stone on South Coast Highway.” 

Arrangements were made to obtain the rock; the road was closed, and the rock and was transported to its resting place today.

“Although we may not always agree, there should always be a respect for differing viewpoints when it comes to art,” said Poeschl. “As the Laguna Beach arts community, we have an opportunity and freedom to encourage an artist’s creative vision. Artists see the world in a different way and share that joy in a way many of us do not have the imagination to see, (and) the Arts Commission is always open to that vision.” 

For a map of Art in Public Places (not every piece is listed), click here

To apply for the Arts in Public Places program, click here.

 

