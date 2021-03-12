NewLeftHeader

Laguna local chosen to co-lead Dykema’s Appellate and Complex Motion Practice

Dykema, a leading national law firm, announced that Laguna local James (Jimmy) Azadian has been appointed to co-lead the firm’s national Appellate Appellate and Complex Motion Practice. Azadian joins Jill Wheaton as co-leader of the group. Azadian is one of the most prominent appellate lawyers in the country.

Azadian’s practice focuses on complex federal and state court litigation, raising cutting-edge and core business and constitutional issues. He has served as counsel in more than 270 appeals and writ proceedings covering a wide variety of industries and subjects across the country. 

Throughout his career, Azadian has been responsible for arguing cases that have had an immense impact on the law, some with hundreds of millions of dollars at stake.

In 2019, he served as embedded appellate counsel in two major cases, helping guide both trial teams to jury verdicts in favor of Dykema’s clients, with both cases being recognized by the Los Angeles and San Francisco Daily Journal as California’s Top-10 defense verdicts for that year. 

In 2020, again serving in his capacity as embedded appellate counsel, Azadian helped guide another trial team to a jury verdict in favor of Dykema’s clients, with the case also being recognized as a Top-10 defense verdict for that year. “It may be the most important service appellate attorneys can offer,” notes Azadian. “We are adding immense value when working to support a Dykema trial team to make sure the case is best positioned for a win both in the trial court and in any forthcoming appeal.” 

Azadian has also been recognized for his prominent pro bono work, recently winning compassionate release for two aging federal prisoners, each of whom were serving 505-year sentences. 

Outside of his practice, Azadian is extremely active with the federal circuit courts of appeals. He is the principal editor and contributing author of the Ninth Circuit’s Appellate Lawyers’ Practice Guide, available on the court’s website. He currently serves on the Advisory Board of the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, following his recent service as Chair of the Ninth Circuit’s Appellate Lawyer Representatives, a leadership position to which he was appointed by Ninth Circuit Chief Judge Sidney Runyan Thomas. 

The Appellate Lawyer Representatives is a group of approximately 20 appellate attorneys chosen by the Ninth Circuit Judges from across the country as representing the very best in the field of appellate advocacy. He is also appointed to serve on the Ninth Circuit’s Law Clerk Resource Group, a subsection of the Workplace Environment Committee. 

Dykema serves business entities worldwide on a wide range of complex legal issues. Dykema lawyers and other professionals in 13 U.S. offices work in close partnership with clients – from start-ups to Fortune 100 companies.

For more information, visit www.dykema.com.

 

