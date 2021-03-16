NewLeftHeader

scattered clouds

57.7°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 22  |  March 16, 2021

Dennis’ Tidbits 031621

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE

March 16, 2021

High temps are low this March

Dennis 5Local high temps here at the beach continue to run up to ten degrees below normal for mid-March as a very deep trough of low pressure invites incoming cold low-pressure systems to plow through here and the rest of California. Snow totals are finally beginning to pile up in the Sierra Nevada range. The snowpack up there is still roughly only 40-60 percent of normal, but before March started, that pack was only about 25 percent of normal.

Now it’s Daylight Savings Time and that will be in place until the first Sunday in November. It’s not getting dark until after 7:30 in the evening.

Local ocean temps remain locked in right at normal for mid-March at 56-58 degrees.

Tornadoes are invading the Texas Panhandle and some of them are violent, with a few reaching EF-3 and EF-4 status. I witnessed firsthand several of these intense twisters in March and April of 1967 while attending Weather School at Amarillo Air Force Base up there in the Texas Panhandle, which is in that zone known as Tornado Alley.

The date of March 16 bears great significance for me because on March 16, 1967, I was introduced to my first really severe thunderstorm. If you’ll remember, I actually experienced my very first strong thunderstorm when I was five years old, while visiting the Grand Canyon in August of 1952. That particular storm was a real earth-shaker, but the storm on March 16, 1967 in Amarillo made the Arizona storm look like a rookie by thunderstorm standards.

Here in Laguna we average only around a half dozen thunderstorm days per year, and those storms are normally of fairly short duration as we don’t possess the atmospheric dynamics that are common during the springtime in places like the Texas Panhandle and surrounding areas. The heavy action usually begins right around the first day of spring, give or take a few days when like a switch being turned on, all the ingredients come together for some really dramatic stuff.

By March, things begin to warm up over much of Texas as large plumes of warm, moist, unstable air begin to push to the north and northwest from the Gulf of Mexico. Meanwhile, a low-pressure area and associated cold front are exiting the Rockies coming from the opposite direction from the west and northwest, and when these two air masses collide and wage their wars, a dry line will form in places like eastern Colorado and eastern New Mexico. On the west side of the dry line dew points are very low, in the teens or twenties, but ahead of that dry line dew points are well into the 60s and even 70s on some occasions. 

As daytime heating increases, strong convection occurs and intense updrafts form huge, towering cumulonimbus clouds with tops sometimes as high as 50,000 feet or more. A third component shows up in the form of strong mid-level winds from the southwest that travel across the lower southwestern deserts. When that happens, strong rotation appears within these thunderclouds and super cell thunderstorms begin to form. They’re the ones that produce tornadoes, often violent. It can be totally cloudless in Amarillo at noon and only two hours later, the sky becomes almost black and the fireworks begin. That’s when March 16 enters the arena. 

More on that this Friday. Until then, stay warm and cozy.

ALOHA!

 

