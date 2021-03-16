NewLeftHeader

scattered clouds

57.7°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 22  |  March 16, 2021

Where’s Maggi Answer 031621

Where’s Maggi – the answers!

This piece of art is located on the beach stairs. Who knew? Nancy Wade did, as did Clara Candelaria. That’s it! Go ahead and admire it at Thalia Street.

Thanks, everyone, for playing along. 

Check in on Friday for a new challenge.    

Wheres's Maggi 3 16 21

Click on photo for a larger image

Public art, on the beach stairs at Thalia Street

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.