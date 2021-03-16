NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 22  |  March 16, 2021

Orange County moves into the Red Tier as stats continue to improve

Last Friday, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) announced that two million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Californians in some of the state’s hardest-hit communities, increasing immunity where the state’s transmission rate and disease burden have been the highest during the pandemic. With this equity metric met, and because vaccines slow the spread of disease and serious illness, the previously announced update to the Blueprint for a Safer Economy to account for progress with vaccine administration goes into effect. So, effective Sunday, March 14, Orange County moved into the Red Tier of the State’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy after having met Red Tier metrics.

As a result, many local businesses and activities in Orange County are now allowed to expand capacity or resume operations. Visit the state’s website at https://covid19.ca.gov/safer-economy/, enter Orange in the County field and business or activity of interest in the Activity field, and click the Get Latest Risk Levels button to view its status under the Red Tier. As an additional resource, residents can go here for the activities and businesses that are permitted under each tier by the state.

In addition, CDPH has announced that effective last Saturday, March 13, breweries, wineries, and distilleries that do not serve meals may open outdoors only with modifications in the Purple (widespread) and Red (substantial) tiers. The modifications include ensuring that patrons have reservations and patrons observe a 90-minute time limit. Service for on-site consumption must end by 8 p.m. The updated guidance does not apply to breweries, wineries, and distilleries that provide meals. Those establishments should continue to follow the restaurant guidance. However, bars that do not serve meals must remain closed in the Purple and Red tiers.

Beginning June 1, overnight sleepaway camps will be allowed to resume with modifications in the Red, Orange, and Yellow tiers.

For questions related to COVID-19, visit www.ochealthinfo.com/novelcoronavirus, or follow the HCA on Facebook (@ochealthinfo) and Twitter (@ochealth).

 

