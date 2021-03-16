NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 22  |  March 16, 2021

Laguna Beach Garden Club Gate & Garden Tour 031621

Laguna Beach Garden Club Gate & Garden Tour drive-thru ticket sale a huge success

The excitement was palpable as members of the Laguna Beach Garden Club Gate & Garden Tour committee set up a drive-thru ticket sales event in downtown Laguna Beach on Friday, March 12. After having to cancel the tour in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions, the group is ecstatic to present the community with a wonderful outdoor event to look forward to on Saturday, May 1.

Laguna Beach Garden Club members took advantage of the convenience of purchasing their tickets in the drive-thru format and expressed how much they are looking forward to the event. Member Cookie Lee drove up in her fun and whimsical golf cart and got in line with other members to purchase tickets for her group of friends that will be joining her on the tour.

“The selection of gardens for the tour this year is really amazing,” said Susan Denton, Gate & Garden Tour Director. “The public has responded with great enthusiasm, and they are ready to participate in this event in an effort to get to a new normal that includes safely gathering for some fun. The tour includes mask requirements, social distancing through the use of timed entrance tickets, and increased spacing at the host venue, the Laguna Beach County Water District building. We are thrilled to have already sold one-third of all the tickets and they are going fast!” 

The Garden Club is fortunate to have Susan, a retired Nurse Practitioner. as its tour director this year. “Her knowledge of epidemiology and public health is a phenomenal bonus to our club, especially during these times,” states Garden Club President Mariann Keenan. 

For more information and to purchase tickets, go to www.lagunabeachgardenclub.org

Prices are $50 for “Early Bird” tickets and $60 after April 26, if available.

 

