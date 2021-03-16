NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 22  |  March 16, 2021

LBDC and Wound Walk OC to host towel drive 031621

LBDC and Wound Walk OC to host towel drive for people experiencing homelessness in OC

The Laguna Beach Democratic Club (LBDC) and Wound Walk OC will co-sponsor a towel drive to benefit people experiencing homelessness on Saturday, March 20 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. The event will be held in Laguna Beach at Bluebird Park, 772 Cress St. 

“Wound Walk is launching new shower stations for the homeless and are in need of new, like-new, and out-of-favor towels for the people they serve. We know the people of Laguna Beach and surrounding communities step up in times of need. This is a simple but very effective act of kindness. We will also be accepting liquid shampoo and liquid soap. We invite the community to join us at Bluebird Park to drop off their donations,” said Nia Evans, board member and events chair of LBDC. “We will also have masked volunteers by the curb to handle drive-up donors.” 

Wound Walk OC partners with religious organizations, local governments, elected officials, fire departments, police, and others to serve people experiencing homelessness in Orange County. Volunteers provide a variety of support, including basic first aid, meals, grooming, and flowing water, soap, and towels to wash up. 

“Helping others in need is a value of our neighbors here in Laguna Beach, the LBDC, and the Democratic Party,” said Gwen McNallan, president of the Club. “This nonprofit, founded by Michael Sean Wright, is a great opportunity for all of us to help Wound Walk provide kindness and needed services to people living on the streets.” 

The Laguna Beach Democratic Club is entering its 75th year of uninterrupted engagement supporting Democratic candidates, causes, and values. Its informational programming and charitable events are open to the whole community.

For more information about the Laguna Beach Democratic Club, visit www.thelbdems.com or contact Gwen McNallan, LBDC President, at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. (949) 325-4727.

 

