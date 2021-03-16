NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 22  |  March 16, 2021

LBHS Surf Team takes big win over Santa Margarita at Scholastic Surf Series event

After a year away from competition, the Laguna Beach High School Surf Team finally got the season underway, dominating the field with several surfers making the finals and taking wins in their respective divisions. It was a very exciting day of surf competition at the Scholastic Surf Series event held at Golden West Street in Huntington Beach last Sunday. 

“We started out the day with team competition and Laguna Beach High school was up against Santa Margarita High School,” reports Coach Scott Finn. “Everyone surfed really well as a team, and we took the overall win by a large margin, 61-22. Some of the team surfed in multiple divisions with a lot of success and most of the team advanced to the individual competition.” 

The weather was a bit chilly and overcast, and the surf was contestable but challenging, in the 4-5 ft range. “It was really nice to see how well the entire team stepped up, both the usual standouts and also a whole new crew of freshman,” said the coaches.

Starting with Hudson Saunders, a member of the USA Surfing Junior Team, who was very impressive rallying the team to jump in and help wherever needed. He did double duty winning the Shortboard and taking 3rd in the Longboard. Hudson had plenty of excellent scores in the 8’s throughout the day. 

Jaxon Hutcheon spent a good portion of the day in the water doing triple duty and was a standout competing in three finals. He won the Bodyboard on a small 36” board, using no fins, took 2nd in the Shortboard, and 4th in Longboard. 

Ryan Halloran also did double duty and put in several solid performances to take 3rd in the Shortboard Final. Rounding out the final – and the new crew – was Maddox Rapp, who competed successfully in his first-ever contest, taking 6th overall with lots of good surfing along the way. Meanwhile Bastian Evans surfed really strong throughout the day, just missing out on the finals, and coming up with a wave short of advancement out of the rep.

Coach Alisa Cairns said, “Our women surfers were awesome, competing successfully in both the Women’s Shortboard and Longboard and dominating the day with plenty of excellent rides. In the Shortboard Final, Scout Mitchell went to town scoring nearly a 10-point ride to edge out Tess Booth for the win and took 2nd in the Longboard. Tess followed up the Shortboard 2nd with a 3rd in Longboard.” 

The next Scholastic Surf Series event will held be March 28 in San Clemente.

Coach Finn and Cairns say, “Thanks to our large support of family and friends who came out and cheered on the team!”

 

