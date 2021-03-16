NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 22  |  March 16, 2021

Registration opens for 2021 Laguna Beach Junior Lifeguard Program

The City of Laguna Beach has opened registration for the Junior Lifeguard Program. 

Junior Lifeguards are girls and boys between 8-15, placed in groups by ability and age. Junior Guards have fun while learning ocean safety, rescue techniques, beach activities, physical fitness, and marine safety operations in an environment that emphasizes courtesy, respect, and good sportsmanship.

Junior Guards who are returning from the Summer 2019 program are now eligible to register. Newcomers must pass the required swim test. 

To sign up for a swim test or register for the program, click here. Swim tests are offered by appointment only at the Laguna Beach High School and Community Pool, 670 Park Ave, on the following dates: 

Fridays: March 19, April 2, 16 & 30, May 14 & 28, and June 11 & 25

Saturdays: March 20, April 3 & 17, May 1 & 15, and June 12 & 26

Laguna Beach Marine Safety Officer Porter Hogan operating rescue watercraft. When Hogan turned 16, he knew he wanted to be a lifeguard and have a career in public safety.

Swim Test Requirements: “Youngers” (ages 8-11) – Ability to swim 100 yards (4 pool lengths) in 2 minutes, 20 seconds; “Olders” (ages 12-15) – Ability to swim 100 yards (4 pool lengths) in 1 minute, 50 seconds.

Schedule and Fees: The Junior Lifeguard program is open on a space-available basis. Junior Lifeguards are put into groups based on age and ability. Classes meet in the morning or afternoon Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, and all day on Thursday. Junior Lifeguards does not meet on Fridays. 

Session 1: June 14 – July 1

Session 2: July 5 – July 22

Fees include shorts, T-shirt, rash guard, sweatshirt, towel, group photo, and picnic. 

$295 – Laguna Beach residents (defined as those who live within the boundaries of the Laguna Beach Unified School District)

$320 – Non-residents (registration for non-residents will open on April 5 at 5 p.m.) 

In compliance with local and state health orders, programming changes may be necessary due impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

To learn more about the program, click here. 

For more information, contact Marine Safety Captain Kai Bond at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

