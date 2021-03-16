NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 22  |  March 16, 2021

Historical Society and LBHS teacher host 031621

Historical Society and LBHS teacher host a presentation about Laguna’s past on Thursday

The LB Historical Society and LBHS US History teacher Shelby Anderson will host Exploring the History of Laguna Beach on Thursday, March 18 at 6 p.m.

The presentation will be in the form of a Webinar, accessible at the link here.

Historical Society laundry

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Many older buildings are still recognizable today

The focus of the evening’s event will be on the intriguing and artistic history of “our favorite coastal city,” say organizers.

“We’ve been working with Ms. Anderson recently to connect her and her students to local history through our society’s resources,” they add. “But the public is very welcome to join us also on March 18!”

Historical Society road jpg

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Artists have been crucial in preserving images of the past: Old Coast Road

The Laguna Beach Historical Society is an all-volunteer non-profit civic organization dedicated to collecting and preserving Laguna Beach’s historical documents and disseminating these materials to interested individuals, as well as educating the public.

 

