NewLeftHeader

scattered clouds

57.7°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 22  |  March 16, 2021

Third Street Writers to present virtual reading 031621

Third Street Writers to present virtual reading and open mic event on Thursday

Third Street Writers will host Spring Cleaning, the group’s second annual springtime celebration of original stories and poems, on Thursday evening, March 18 at 6 p.m. The public is invited to attend and participate in this virtual event. 

“We’re excited to bring writers together virtually after canceling last year’s in- person event due to the lockdown,” says Third Street president Amy Dechary. “Zoom has given us the freedom to gather virtually and showcase myriad kinds of writing.” 

The idea of a “Spring Cleaning” reading event came about in 2019 when club members found many of them had tucked away favorite pieces of writing. This setting provided the perfect impetus to dust them off and present them with the world. 

“It’s funny. Sometimes writers get stuck on a piece – either the wording, plot, or flow just doesn’t work – so they file it away,” says Dechary. “But when they have a reason to return to the piece at another time, they find that missing element.” 

Spring Cleaning has proven popular with members for its more casual stance. 

Third Street Spring Ceaning

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Third Street member Sara Nuss-Galles shares her story in the Laguna Beach Public Library at the 2019 Spring Cleaning Open Mic

“Some of our other readings are more formal events, but we wanted to also offer members an opportunity to share in a more carefree setting,” said Third Street vice president Rina Palumbo. “Spring Cleaning is a really fun way to share our work with others. Plus, it’s a great reason to avoid any real spring cleaning in our homes.” 

While the traditional after-reading gathering won’t be happening this year because of COVID, the group is still excited to gather virtually. “We’ve remained active all throughout COVID,” says Dechary. “Our online weekly meetings have been a great opportunity to write and gather feedback from members.” 2020 proved to be one of the most prolific years for Third Street members, with many works being accepted in local, national, and even international publications. 

The public is invited to the free virtual Spring Cleaning event and writers from outside the group are also encouraged to share their piece. Participants must register in advance at www.thirdstreetwriters.org/events. All genres (fiction, nonfiction, or poetry) are welcome. Pieces should not exceed three minutes. 

“The opportunity to present creative work of any kind helps foster a sense of community between storyteller and audience. Until we can have these events in person, we want to continue to build the writing community in a virtual environment and hope that people come to listen as well,” said Palumbo. 

Founded in 2015, the Third Street Writers is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to fostering the growth of the writing community in Laguna Beach through weekly workshops, reading events, and publication of its annual Beach Reads anthology and weekly Stu News column, “From Laguna With Love.” 

For more information, contact Amy Dechary at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or visit www.thirdstreetwriters.org/events.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.