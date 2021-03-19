NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 23  |  March 19, 2021

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE 

March 19, 2021

Way below normal temps and rainfall this March

Dennis 5Spring begins on Saturday and that’s when there’s an equal amount of daylight and darkness across the whole globe with the sun rising straight to the east and setting to the direct west.

Rainfall for the 2020-21 season in Laguna as of March 17 is at 4.19 inches compared to the normal for this date of 11.44 inches, putting us way below normal. Local high temps continue to run up to ten degrees below as they have over the first half of the month, making this March one of the chilliest ones on record. March of 1960 and 2019 were equally as chilly. A persistent deep and cold low-pressure trough continues to run the show over much of the state. We’ve been hard-pressed to even clear the 60-degree threshold. Ten degrees below normal around here is quite significant.

Here at the beach we don’t see that much intense thunderstorm activity as we average only about a half dozen storms per year. When I was five, I witnessed my first strong thunderstorm while visiting the Grand Canyon in August of 1952, but on March 16, 1967, while stationed at Amarillo AFB in Texas, I experienced a storm that made the storm in Arizona pale by comparison. At about 2 a.m. that day, I was jolted out of my bunk by the loudest thunderclap and boom I had ever heard. All of us in the barracks thought a bomb had exploded right on top of us until the skies lit up a few seconds later. Then we realized it was earth-shattering thunder instead of a bomb. 

I found out real quick how intense storms get in that part of the country. This madness went on for at least an hour but once I knew that it was a storm, not a bomb, I became mesmerized by the sheer power of a good ‘ol Texas-style thunderstorm. The thunder scared grown men under bunkbeds, no lie! Not only did Weather School teach me about severe storms, I was educated firsthand about severe weather that occurs every spring in that neck of the woods.

I didn’t have to wait very long for the next intense thunderstorm. On March 25, while marching back to our Weather classroom from lunch break at the chow hall, I noticed how dark the sky was getting as an eerie stillness enveloped the area. Not more than ten minutes after the afternoon lessons began, the whole classroom was shaken by a huge thunder bomb that rumbled for what seemed like an eternity. Our instructor, Captain Benson, laughed and told the class, “Welcome to the Texas Panhandle!” Then came the hail the size of baseballs, I kid you not! Again, Captain Benson chuckled and looked at me and said, “Well, beach boy, I’ll betcha don’t see this in sunny California!”

Things got even wilder as a week later I experienced my very first tornado on April 1, 1967, which I remember it like it was yesterday. More on that in my next installment. Have a fun weekend as restrictions around town are easing up at last! 

Until Tuesday, ALOHA!

 

