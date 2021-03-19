NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 23  |  March 19, 2021

OC Public Libraries presents 15th annual Literary Orange event

OC Public Libraries has announced its 15th annual Literary Orange event. This year the literary celebration will be held virtually, with a lineup of keynote sessions by award-winning authors. 

OC Public Libraries has worked for nearly a year to continue the celebration that unites authors, readers, and libraries. Registration for Literary Orange is open now at https://literaryorange.org.

This year’s Literary Orange will feature: 

Harlan Coben, Wednesday, April 7 at 6:30 p.m. – With more than seventy-five million books in print worldwide, Harlan Coben is the #1 New York Times bestselling author of numerous suspense novels, including The Boy from the Woods, Run Away, Don’t Let Go, Home, and Fool Me Once, as well as the multi-award-winning Myron Bolitar series. He is also the creator and executive producer of many television shows, including several critically acclaimed Netflix Original drama series. 

Heather Morris, Wednesday, April 14 at 6:30 p.m. – Heather Morris has been traveling and has enjoyed speaking to groups of all sizes since her book The Tattooist of Auschwitz was first released in the United Kingdom and Australia in 2018. 

Lisa Wingate, Wednesday, April 21 at 6:30 p.m. – Lisa Wingate is the #1 New York Times bestselling author of over thirty novels, including the instant New York Times bestseller The Book of Lost Friends and Before We Were Yours, which remained on the list for over two years and has sold over three million copies. She is a Goodreads Choice award winner for historical fiction and a Southern Book Prize winner. 

Charles Yu, Wednesday, April 28 at 6:30 p.m. – Charles Yu is the author of four books, including his latest, Interior Chinatown, which won the National Book Award for Fiction and was longlisted for the Andrew Carnegie Medal for Excellence in Fiction. He has been nominated for two Writers Guild of America awards for his work on the HBO series Westworld, and has written for shows on FX, AMC, Facebook Watch, and Adult Swim. His fiction and non-fiction have appeared in a number of publications including The New Yorker, The New York Times Magazine, The Atlantic, Wired, Time, and Ploughshares

Tickets for each virtual session are $25 each, which includes a copy of the author’s most recent book. A bundle for all four programs is available for $75. A special VIP bonus package for $85 includes all four author sessions, plus their books, in addition to an exclusive virtual conversation with author Lisa See, who wrote The Island of Sea Women, on May 13. 

For more information and to register, visit https://literaryorange.org.

 

