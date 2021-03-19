NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 23  |  March 19, 2021

Local resident publishes children’s book entitled Why a Mask You Ask?

Local resident Erica Argos has published a book entitled Why a Mask You Ask? According to Erica, Why a Mask You Ask? is an informative storybook for children designed to educate them with the things they need to do to avoid contracting COVID-19.

Erica says she was inspired to write a children’s book while she worked with young children before the COVID-19 pandemic. She collaborated with Kelly Argos, who, she says, understands that books allow children not only to improve language and comprehension skills, but also deepen their understanding of the world.

Local resident cover

Click on photo for a larger image

Stay healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic

The book, Erica says, is “a lighthearted portrayal of a young girl’s experience with wearing a mask and staying healthy during the COVID-19 global pandemic.”

She invites readers to join the main character, Zelma Jo, as she explains some very important basic tips to help you and your family stay healthy and safe. 

“She is a bright young lady that has figured out that protecting herself also protects others. Readers will walk away feeling inspired to lend a helping hand and do their part to keep our world a safe and healthy place,” Erika adds. 

“The book delivers simple yet remarkable ways that people can easily remember to keep themselves safe from coronavirus. Readers who wish to buy the book will find it on Amazon, Apple iBooks Store, or Barnes and Noble online.

 

