 Volume 13, Issue 23  |  March 19, 2021

Friendship Shelter Executive Director Dawn Price 031921

Friendship Shelter Executive Director Dawn Price named Laguna Beach Woman of Distinction

Friendship Shelter Executive Director Dawn Price has been named Laguna Beach Woman of Distinction by Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris (CA-74). Each year, the Assemblywoman calls on her constituents for nominations of women who have made a significant or meaningful difference in one of the six cities in her district. 

The ceremony, which is held annually to coincide with the celebration of Women’s History Month, will take place virtually on Thursday, March 25  at 11 a.m. on Facebook

 “I can’t think of anyone better to represent Laguna Beach for this special distinction!” said Teddie Ray, Friendship Shelter Board Member. “Under Dawn’s expert direction, Friendship Shelter has grown to be a trusted service provider and leader, not only in Laguna Beach, but throughout Orange County.” 

Friendship Shelter Price

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Friendship Shelter Executive Director Dawn Price 

Price has served as Executive Director of Friendship Shelter since 2009 and has more than 30 years of experience in nonprofit management. During her tenure, the organization has evolved to meet the growing needs of the community while staying focused on its goal of ending homelessness in south Orange County through permanent housing solutions. 

Friendship Shelter’s housing-focused shelter services and permanent supportive housing program follow evidence-based, national best-practice models that are proven to be both compassionate and cost-effective.

In 2020, which brought unprecedented health and economic challenges, Price and her staff oversaw more progress toward Friendship Shelter’s vision of ending homelessness than during any other year in its 33-year history. They seized on the opportunity to add new programs, expand current programs, and exceed outcome goals. Ninety-seven percent of housing clients remained stably housed last year, and one-hundred and twelve individuals moved out of homelessness and into permanent housing, setting a new organizational record. 

“While I am truly honored to have been nominated for Woman of Distinction by members of our community, this isn’t a title I accept alone.” said Price. “The team I have the pleasure of working with every day at Friendship Shelter is unparalleled in their commitment to ending homelessness in our community. They are a fierce group that will do whatever it takes to get this work done, which is most often not easy. I’m so proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish together and look forward to tackling the challenges that lie ahead.” 

Friendship Shelter was incorporated in 1988 to provide year-round shelter and rehabilitation to homeless adults. Today it provides a full complement of services to the most vulnerable homeless people in our community and is focused on finding the most appropriate permanent housing solution for each individual. 

All programs follow the framework of three evidence-based practices: housing first, harm reduction, and recovery model. Friendship Shelter has worked with more than 10,000 people to end their homelessness and each night more than one-hundred seventy homeless and formerly homeless people sleep safe, warm, and cared for in one of its programs.

To view the ceremony on March 25, visit www.facebook.com/assemblywomanCPN/live.

 

