 Volume 13, Issue 23  |  March 19, 2021

Laguna film chosen as official selection in Nature Without Borders International Film Festival

 The new and celebrated documentary film Laguna Beach: Ten Challenges to its Legacy and Character has been officially selected for the Nature Without Borders International Film Festival. The film premiered this past December at the Coast Film Festival in Laguna Beach. 

Laguna filmmaker Greg MacGillivray insists that it be seen by all Lagunans:

This engaging film shows how a concerted effort over five decades of time involving many individuals and groups succeeded in saving one of the most valuable and pristine areas of coastal California. It’s a great testament to perseverance and the ability of every individual to make a difference.” 

Laguna film tree

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Ron Chilcote 

Part of 22,000 acres of preserved open space in Laguna Beach

This is the story of how the small community of Laguna Beach evolved as an artist colony with its 23,000 residents living along the Pacific Ocean, surrounded by a Greenbelt of 22,000 acres of preserved open space with sandy beaches, dramatic canyons, mountains, caves, and arches, and as a community conscious of its uniqueness, village character, and leadership in environmental protection. 

The film depicts how over a half century environmentalists secured the Greenbelt and more recently extended this effort to preserve its unique Bluebelt, a maritime preserve aimed at protecting and restoring its coastal waters and ocean marine. 

Laguna film sign

Click on photo for a larger image

Film premiered in December at Coast Film Festival in Laguna Beach

Originally home to Native Americans, later surrounded by large ranchos under Spanish and Mexican land grants, the present town evolved on 39 homesteads from 1875 to 1916 and its ensuing development related not only to its beautiful natural setting but also to sensitivity to urban design. Its natural setting inspired plein or open-air artists. 

The film captures this past to show how community heritage can be preserved through widespread participation by confronting, for example, a proposal (1965) to build a freeway through Laguna Canyon into downtown; defeating a plan (1974-1978) to build homes in Sycamore Hills; securing El Morro and Crystal Cove as recreational areas (1980-1984); and saving Laguna Canyon from massive residential development (1989-1990). 

According to Charles Michael Murray, film co-director and narrator, “Environmental activists united to embrace and then protect Laguna, this coastal pearl in Orange County. Our film interviews many of the individuals responsible for this success.” 

Sponsored by Laguna Wilderness Press, the film’s mission is, according to its producer and co-director Ron Chilcote, “not only to depict Laguna Beach’s remarkable accomplishments, but also to show communities elsewhere that it is possible for their people and future generations to find ways to preserve their tradition, heritage, and maintain character.”

For more information including to purchase a copy, click here.

 

