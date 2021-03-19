NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 23  |  March 19, 2021

Harvest Restaurant at The Ranch reopens 031921

Harvest Restaurant at The Ranch reopens for limited indoor dining today

The Ranch at Laguna Beach will reopen its signature Harvest Restaurant for indoor dining today, Friday, March 19. The beloved canyon restaurant will be open 7 a.m.-10 p.m. for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, with reduced seating in accordance with health guidelines. The RanchLB will also offer casual outdoor dining on The Porch from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.

The long-awaited reopening of Harvest at The Ranch at Laguna Beach is in accordance with state and local guidelines, as Orange County moves into the less restrictive red tier permitting limited indoor dining at 25 percent of capacity. 

Harvest will serve its complete menu of California farm and hook-to-table cuisine, marrying the bounty of the season with the atmosphere of Laguna Beach. Guests can savor seasonal dishes, featuring herbs and produce sourced from The RanchLB’s organic Harvest Garden, alongside innovative cocktails, world-class wines, and 18 craft beers on tap. 

Harvest will offer reduced seating to allow for distancing, while following strict procedures for safety and sanitization. Face coverings are required and enforced, and reservations are strongly recommended due to limited indoor seating.

Harvest Restaurant tables

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Harvest at The Ranch reopens for indoor dining today with strict safety measures in place 

For guests who want to maximize canyon views and crisp California weather, The Ranch at Laguna Beach will also offer casual outdoor patio dining on The Porch from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. daily. This supremely scenic seating area serves up grab-and-go items, picnic-style provisions, pastries, desserts, cocktails, coffee, craft beers, and classic California coastal wines. 

The Porch is open for takeaway service from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. daily, and transitions to traditional outdoor table service from 4-8 p.m. every evening. Face coverings are required and enforced. Reservations are not required, and seating is based on availability. 

Harvest is open 7 a.m.-10 p.m. for breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily. Reservations are strongly recommended due to limited seating. To reserve a table, call (949) 715-1376 or visit www.theranchlb.com/dining/harvest

The Ranch at Laguna Beach has implemented rigorous cleanliness, distancing, and sanitization procedures for guests and staff to allow for a safe dining experience at Harvest and The Porch. 

Tables and chairs have been removed in the dining room to limit restaurant occupancy to 25 percent and allow for physical distancing without detracting from ambience. Tables and chairs have been reconfigured on The Porch for increased physical distancing while maintaining canyon views.

Distancing is monitored and enforced on The Porch to prevent crowding or large gatherings. Restaurant hosts guide physical distancing at entrances, waiting areas, and queues. Floor distancing markers are in place to guide distancing.

All surfaces sanitized at least once per hour by a member of the resort’s dedicated Sani-Czar team. Menus are single-use, disposable and printed on recycled paper.

Menus are revised to reduce back of house density, while still providing the fresh, seasonal California comfort cuisine guests know and love. Silverware is sanitized and rolled in napkins, straws are individually wrapped, and plates will be covered with cloches when leaving the kitchen. Glass partitions are installed at host stands for staff and guest safety. Table turn times are increased to ensure proper sanitation protocols. Hand sanitizer is abundant and readily available to guests.

Team members will wear gloves and masks or face shields, with daily wellness checks to ensure their well-being. Face coverings are required and enforced for staff and guests.

The Ranch at Laguna Beach is Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED® with Forbes Travel Guide. This seal of approval is granted to hotels which uphold more than 360 health, hygiene, and safety standards to keep guests and staff safe while maintaining an exemplary guest experience.

To view the full range of sanitization, cleanliness, safety, and well-being practices at The Ranch at Laguna Beach, visit www.theranchlb.com/wellbeing-practices. For more information on The Ranch at Laguna Beach and its dining offerings, visit www.theranchlb.com.

 

