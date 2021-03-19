The Griffith Three Arch Bay property added toNational Register of Historic Places
By DIANNE RUSSELL
David Braff and Niko Christou, the new owners of the Edward and America Griffith’s Three Arch Bay property, are dedicated to preserving its historic integrity. To this end, they just succeeded in listing the residence on the National Register of Historic Places.
“We bought the property in late 2018 in an auction, competing with a number of people who clearly had the idea of tearing down the house and developing the property with a new, modern house,” Braff says.
Uninhabited for decades, not surprisingly, the property showed signs of neglect.
“We had a different perspective. We’re interested in historic preservation and have restored old properties before and when we saw the Griffith property, we knew we had our next project,” Braff continued.
Braff and his partner Christou restored an old Pennsylvania farmhouse built in the 1700/1800s and a 1920 property in Manhattan.
A long process
“The first thing we did was go through the process of having the property listed on Laguna’s historic register and entering into a Mills Act contract with the City,” says Braff. “Listing on Laguna’s historic register and the Mills Act contract are essential to the preservation of the property because that process imposes standards to protect, preserve, and maintain the property.”
Click on photo for a larger image
Photo by Niko Christou
The Griffith residence in recent photo
“After that we worked with our historical consultant Robert Chattel to nominate the property to be listed on the California Register of Historic Places and the National Register of Historic Places, which is a lengthy process that was just successfully completed last week.”
The criteria to be accepted on the National Register states that, “The property is associated with events that have made significant contribution to the broad patterns of our history, and areas of significance include: community planning and development and social history.”
The Griffith residence is just the third property in Laguna Beach to be listed on the National Register.
Previous to that, on January 29, 2021, the State Historical Resources Commission approved the Griffith property, one of the first built in the Three Arch Bay area, to be added to the State Registry. To view the meeting, click here.
During the meeting, William Burg, State Historian II, described the property as a large cliffside residence at Three Arch Bay, with construction done from 1929-1932. The compound includes the main home plus two guest houses – one of which was built from an old boat cabin. The lighthouse, a landmark on the Laguna coast, contains a viewing room and a bathroom. Private stairs descend from the terrace to a remote beach, and the pool built into the cliff is replenished daily by ocean tides. It is in the Colonial Revival style, characterized in Laguna as Beach Cottage style.
Click on photo for a larger image
Courtesy of Braff/Christou Collection
The Griffith residence in the 1930s during construction
The commission received two letters of support for approval, one from the City of Laguna Beach. Only two other properties in Laguna have attained the distinction of being added to the registry.
The property was approved under Criteria B – as early inhabitants of Laguna, the Griffiths were very interested in community affairs and used it for business and entertaining during the signature period of 1927-1957.
“It’s a spectacular property with a great and quirky history,” says Braff.
According to the Laguna Beach Historical Society, in the late 1920s, Hollywood producer and director Edward Griffith began construction on his beach getaway – procuring an oblong acre in the newer area called Three Arch Bay and building one of the first homes there. A rumor that for a lot purchased in the Hollywood Hills, a lot in Laguna Beach was thrown in free, cannot be verified.
Griffith, the cousin of famous director D.W. Griffith, and his wife America (a former showgirl he discovered), loved their oceanfront paradise, and entertained often, with many celebrities of the era staying at the home, including Claudette Colbert and Lionel Barrymore.
Click on photo for a larger image
Photo by Niko Christou
Lighthouse in recent photo
They named their home “The Lugger” – a boat with two or three sails – due to their love of ships, and elements of the building, such as porthole windows, cabinets, and a stairway were salvaged from actual ships.
Braff says, “The Griffiths were part of the Hollywood elite, but also were obsessed with everything nautical, and many of the things they did to the property reflect that obsession, including using the original Map Room from a sailing ship called the Mary Dollar as a guesthouse, building a lighthouse on the bluff, having their living room designed by the set director for the film Mutiny On The Bounty, and using salvage from old ships in their gardens. The property is a unique part of the history of Three Arch Bay and Laguna, and we thought is deserved to be preserve.”
Click on photo for a larger image
Courtesy of LB Historical Society
Pool during construction
There is some disagreement to the date of the pool’s construction, with both 1929 and 1937 being recorded.
But what is known is that the pool was built despite near impossible conditions. Three consecutive nights of low tides were planned far in advance. Three separate crews worked through the nights under Hollywood studio lights to pour fast drying cement to avoid the approaching tides.
Later the Griffiths would host an infamous gathering known as the “Shipwreck Party.” Hollywood elite came in costume as if they just survived a shipwreck, gathering around the pool. One starlet came in pajamas with cold cream spread on her face.
Both the Griffiths were active in the community. Edward was part of a group of incorporators who sought to create The Three Arch Bay Association. America designed costumes for the Pageant of the Masters, held fundraisers, and was one of the first elected officers of the Women’s Association.
Click on photo for a larger image
Courtesy of Braff/Christou Collection
Pool in its current state
America died first in the early 70s, and Edward passed in his South Laguna dream home in July 1975, at age 86. They had lived in the home in six different decades.
“We’re now in the process of remodeling the property, working with a team selected to help ensure that the historic integrity of the property is maintained, “ says Braff. “That team includes an outstanding local architect, Tim Nicol, an excellent local contractor, Eric Papa, and a top local design consultant, Wendi Young.”
The remodeling will be completed in two to three years.
During the January 29 meeting of the California Register of Historic Places, Rene Vellanoweth, a member of the board, noted that for 70 years, his wife’s parents owned a property six houses down from the Griffith property. He said that most of the surrounding houses have changed and are no longer the original structures. “The Griffith property sits in the landscape in such a beautiful manner. It is one of only a few structures left, especially on the bluff. It exists in the past, but it’s a current that runs through us today. We should pause and reflect on our past – it is within us today.”
The Griffith residence is an important part of Laguna’s history, and thanks to Braff and Christou, that past will continue to be part of the future.