NewLeftHeader

few clouds

61.6°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 24  |  March 23, 2021

Dennis’ Tidbits 032321

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE

March 23, 2021

Goodbye to the Greek alphabet

Dennis 5The National Hurricane Center, in conjunction with NOAA, has decided to discontinue the use of the Greek alphabet, which was deployed when the entire English alphabet for naming Atlantic tropical systems was exhausted, as happens during a very busy season like the last one and the 2005 season. In 2005 there were 28 named systems, forcing the use of six names from the Greek alphabet. 

In the Atlantic sector, the letters Q, X, Y, and Z are not used, so 22 names in the English alphabet and six names in the Greek alphabet were used. That record was shattered last year when a total of 30 named storms happened, 22 from the English and 8 from the Greek. The new format will still see 22 English, and should that list be exhausted, they’ll assign a new group of English names starting with A, B, C, and on. 

Here in the Eastern Pacific we use 24 letters with Q and U left out. We’ve only gone through our entire 24-letter list once and that was in 1992, a very busy El Nino year. We’ve gotten as far as X once and W twice, so we’ve never had to resort to using the Greek alphabet. Remember, the Eastern Pacific pops out more frequent and stronger systems during an El Nino event, while the Atlantic is quieter than normal, and the reverse is true during a La Nina like last year.

I saw my very first tornado while attending Weather School at Amarillo Air Force Base way up yonder in the Texas Panhandle, which is in that zone known as Tornado Valley. The date was April 1, 1967.

The day dawned innocently enough with clear skies and chilly temps in the low 30s with northerly winds of about 10-15 mph at 6 a.m. Weather class began at 7 a.m. and our first break was at 9:30. Stepping outside for some fresh air, I was amazed at how quickly things had warmed up, and now the wind was blowing freshly out of the SSE while skies remained clear for the most part. 

While marching to the chow hall at noon on our lunch break, it was really warm as those winds out of the SSE were coming in from the Gulf of Mexico carrying loads of warm, moist, unstable air. The temp had jumped nearly 50 degrees, from near freezing to 80 in the span of just six hours. To the west, a line of boiling cumulonimbus clouds with familiar anvil-shaped tops was rapidly approaching. Reports to our weather station indicated a strong low-pressure system and its associated cold front had just exited the front range of the Rockies and was setting its sights on Texas, Oklahoma, and Kansas, with the main energy focusing on the Texas Panhandle. 

Remember, this was 54 years ago, way before satellite images and Doppler radar, so tornado prediction was, if anything, in its infant stages. Back then it was hit-or-miss as far as twister prediction was concerned.

By 2 p.m., the sky became nearly black as a cluster of super cell thunderstorms was upon us. Intense lightning flashed every ten seconds with nonstop ear-piercing, earth-shaking thunder bombing the region. Looking skyward the tell-tale signs of tornadic activity became a reality, as the base of this massive thundercloud began to rotate like a merry-go-round on steroids. 

Minutes later a dark menacing funnel cloud began to drop out of this boiling mass as torrential rain started to pelt the region. The funnel touched down a moment later, first as a rope shape, but it began to widen as the seconds ticked by, and within two minutes it had grown into a mile-wide monster. It began chewing up the landscape, now only about two miles to our north, but as luck would have it, the twister was moving away from where we were as a majority of tornadoes move from SW to NE, so we dodged a bullet. But I’ll tell you, the roar was nothing like I’ve ever heard. 

As the twister continued to move away the hail started. Some of the stones were as big as baseballs. Within two hours it was clear once again, as if nothing happened. By sunset the temp had dropped from 80 at noon down to 35 as the sun sank below the horizon. Whew! Welcome to the Texas Panhandle! 

Later it was confirmed that the tornado generated winds up to 200 mph, which put the twister in the EF-5 category (Enhanced Fujita Scale). What a day! You know what? I love this stuff! We didn’t even have to chase this monster. It came to us.

From that point on, when I completed my four-year stint in the Air Force, I made it almost an annual ritual to travel to Oklahoma in May, their peak time for tornado formation, as Oklahoma historically has been the epicenter for tornado frequency in the U.S. Bring it on! Show me what you’ve got, I say! 

See y’all on Friday, ALOHA!

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.