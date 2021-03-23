NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 24  |  March 23, 2021

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter is seeking out volunteer assistance as they prepare to reopen their doors 

By ALEXIS AMARADIO

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter is preparing to reopen to the public in the next few weeks, after the pandemic’s restrictions reduced their visitation capacities to appointment only. 

As the shelter begins the reopening process, they are looking for multiple volunteers who want to help serve the shelter and its animals. 

To become a volunteer, you must be at least 18 years old, and be able to commit to a 4-hour shift each week with a minimum 6-month commitment. 

To begin the process to become a volunteer, individuals must fill out a volunteer application at the Laguna Beach Animal Shelter, and then someone from the team will be in contact to schedule a training and orientation session. The next anticipated session is scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 17 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. 

Throughout the training session, individuals will learn about the responsibilities of being a volunteer, and what the schedule for available hours and days in a shift would look like. Some available roles could include walking the dogs, reception duties such as answering the phones or greeting visitors, or various cleaning activities like vacuuming and bathing the animals. Volunteers will also be able to offer helpful information on a variety of pet-related topics, such as solving behavioral problems or responsibility matters. The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter notes that volunteers play an avid role in caring for and housing the animals, and are a critical component to their operations. The shelter is looking forward to welcoming back its volunteers in a safe manner. 

Attending the orientation is not a commitment, so if it is determined that an individual cannot continue due to scheduling or any other factors, you can decline to continue on.

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter was established in 1975, and provides care for sick, injured, or abandoned animals. They also offer adoption procedures designed to place an animal in a home in which they will be loved for and taken care of. Through time the shelter has gained a five percent return rate, versus the national return rate of 50 percent.

Additionally, the shelter is home to PUP Laguna Beach, a nonprofit corporation aimed to decrease the gap between City funding and giving the proper care to animals that need it most. Often times animals that come to the shelter have been involved in situations that require rehabilitation procedures before adoption can occur, so it is critical that they are given the resources to succeed.

If interested in volunteering, call the shelter at (949) 497-3552 between 11 a.m.-4 p.m. daily to schedule an appointment or to complete the application.

 

