 Volume 13, Issue 24  |  March 23, 2021

Local Wells of Life founder celebrates World Water Day by matching water bill donations

World Water Day, held on March 22, raised awareness for the 2.2 billion people living without access to the basic human right of water. Wells of Life Founder and local Laguna Beach resident Nick Jordan challenges you to donate the equivalent to your water bill for the month of March as a powerful and teachable moment for the whole family. 

When you donate your water bill, your donation will be matched dollar-for-dollar up to $10,000 by Wells of Life.

Local Wells Nick Jordan

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Laguna resident and Wells of Life Founder Nick Jordan 

“Water is so essential for human life. The average person uses 25 gallons of water just for a shower, alone. Meanwhile, children in Ugandan travel three to four miles per day only to bring back what they can find and carry. Water gathered is ridden with disease and robs the children in these communities of opportunity and a future outside of poverty. This is a fantastic opportunity to reflect on how much water we’re consuming in our daily lives and donating that amount to those without clean drinking water. Thank you for transforming lives through your donations,” states Jordan. 

Wells of Life was created based on the belief that water is a basic human right and should be available to all people. Founded in 2008 on Christian principles, the worldwide nonprofit organization views access to clean water, sanitation, and hygiene as the catalyst that drives change and transforms community life for Africa’s poorest and most vulnerable people.

Wells of Life’s wells are currently serving more than 630,000 people. For more information and to donate, visit www.wellsoflife.org.

 

