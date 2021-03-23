NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 24  |  March 23, 2021

Police Files 032321

Police Files

Robbery involving knife reported on Anita Street near Temple Terrace

An armed robbery involving a knife was reported to Laguna Beach Police on Friday, March 19.

According to LBPD Lt. Tim Kleiser, on Friday, March 19 between 2:30 and 3 p.m., a victim told officers she had parked her car on Anita Street near Temple Terrace when she was robbed and threatened with a knife while in her vehicle.

“About two minutes after parking, she noticed a Hispanic female walk to the passenger side of her vehicle. The female reached into the front passenger side window and grabbed the victim’s purse. The victim confronted the suspect and the suspect pulled out a knife and threatened the victim. The victim drove away and notified the police. The approximate loss is about $2,000. The victim was not injured during the incident,” stated Lt. Kleiser.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call LBPD’s non-emergency line at (949) 497-0701.

 

