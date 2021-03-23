NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 24  |  March 23, 2021

LBHS All Class Reunion for all Artists and Breakers 032321

LBHS All Class Reunion for all Artists and Breakers planned for May 1 at Heisler Park 

The Laguna Beach High School (LBHS) All Class Reunion is happening on Saturday, May 1 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the picnic tables in Heisler Park at Myrtle Street. Same place as always. 

Beth Williamson Leeds, LBHS Class of ‘59, is organizing the 2021 LBHS All Class Reunion for all Artists and Breakers.

LBHS 2019 reunion

Photo by Don Haines

2019 All Class Reunion at Heisler Park

The high school nickname was originally the Breakers. But after only 19 months, civic pride with Laguna’s art community culminated in a student body vote on June 4, 1936 to change the name to “Artists.” In 2003, the student body voted to return to the “Breakers” nickname. 

The Alumni Association thanks Wendy Potter for her years of dedicated service and thanks Amanda Horton-Bergstrom, LBHS Class of ’93, for taking over the position of President of the Alumni Association. 

LBHS Wendy Potter 

Photo by Clive Soden

Wendy Potter selling goods at 2019 All Class Reunion

This year the Alumni Association is asking everyone to bring their own picnic lunch and beverage.

All donations will go to the Alumni’s Laguna Beach High School Scholarship Fund. 

Beth has a fun event planned for participating classes. 

For more information and updates, look at the Laguna High Alumni Facebook page or contact Amanda Horton-Bergstrom at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it., Beth Leeds at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it., or call Dede Westgaard Pike, LBHS Class of ‘78, at (949) 370-2404.

 

